The game industry is buzzing with the possibility of a Nintendo Microsoft Xbox Game Pass deal. Could this be what the Switch needs to push the handheld console to an even stronger position?

RELATED: Microsoft Open To Bringing Xbox Game Pass To Nintendo and PlayStation

Microsoft recently announced a deal with Nintendo that could shake up the industry. Call of Duty could be available on the Nintendo Switch for the next ten years if the Activision blizzard acquisition is approved. This is major news, especially since the game hasn’t been on a Nintendo console since the Wii U came out. If deals like this continue, there’s a big chance that Nintendo players will soon find Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass on their devices. Steam Deck could be facing some steep competition in the future.

Differences Between the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch

The Steam Deck is Valve’s latest console and one of the best Steam Machines ever released. It’s very similar to the Nintendo Switch but allows users to access their Steam library and play almost every game in handheld mode. This puts the device far above the Switch and has even earned it the name “Nintendo Switch killer”.

The two devices also have very different markets.

Nintendo is more family-friendly and focuses on an impressive collection of franchises, such as Pokémon and Legend of Zelda, that can’t be played anywhere else. Nintendo’s exclusive content has earned it a huge fanbase, but the console has only drawn in a crowd that prefers Nintendo’s very distinct game style.

The Steam Deck offers access to a wide variety of games and found an audience in PC users and those interested in a similar market. Users can play games similar to what players can find for Xbox or PlayStation and can download from places like the EA app, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect.

The Steam Deck’s wide variety of options gave it an advantage over the Switch.

RELATED: One of Xbox One’s Most Controversial Games Added to Game Pass

How the Xbox Game Pass Could Provide Some Competition for the Steam Deck

The Xbox Game Pass gives players access to a wide variety of games they can play on console and PC. In the future, Switch users could have access to a much more extensive games library, including games like Skyrim, Gears of War, Halo Infinite and even Fallout. Each of these franchises has a dedicated fanbase, and making them available on the Switch could bring in an entirely new audience that might not have thought to pick up the console before.

Picking between the two consoles in the future might become a lot more complicated, especially with Nintendo’s exclusive collection of games.

For now, there is no news of the Game Pass being made available to the Switch, so the Steam Deck can rest easy knowing it is still at the top of the log in terms of competition. However, Valve may have to watch its back, especially if this deal goes well for Nintendo. The gaming market looks like it’s going to get a lot more competitive.

RELATED: Xbox Says PlayStation Pays Publishers To Keep Games Off Game Pass

TL;DR Microsoft is arranging a deal for Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch.

This could lead to future deals between the two companies that might eventually get the Xbox Game Pass on the Switch.

The Steam Deck could be facing some steep competition in the future.

Tell us, would you like to see Microsoft’s Game Pass on the Nintendo Switch?