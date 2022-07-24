The Nike Air Max is a staple of sneakerheads across the world. It even has its own day of celebration – Air Max Day on 26 March every year. Being one of my favourites as well, I recently took to the Nike By You website to create a pair of Nike Air Max 90 Custom.

Old School Nike Air Max 90

Initially released in 1990 under the name Air Max III, this classic sneaker was a staple of 90s street culture and fashion, never really losing its place in the hearts of sneakerheads around the world to this day. Starting out as a running shoe initially, I think it is safe to say these have transcended that original design framework to firmly entrench themselves as fashion icons in the retro/casual category. The name change to Air Max 90 only came in 2000 when it was reissued in the original white/black/cool grey with the infrared colourway.

While not the most popular sneaker on the current market, this icon is timeless and with the various colourways and collaborations on rotation the Air Max 90 is never too far from sight.

Fresh Flavour

With a bit of history out of the way, let’s have a look at the Nike By You fresh take I created with this old favourite.

With the Air Max 90’s signature design and comfort already locked in, I got to work choosing my own unique colourway. My canvas was a classic all-white pair and though limited, my options were many and varied. After playing around with just about every colour combination I could think of, from wild to outright wacky, eventually landed on this gorgeous but simple mustard with hints of red, navy and black finishes. As someone who absolutely loves the colour yellow and wears a variant of it almost every day it only makes sense that I would choose mustard as the mainstay of this colourway.

After a short 2 week waiting period, my brand new sneakers made their way to my door and I must admit, I’m still beaming at just how stunning these turned out. The experience in and of itself is something I would definitely recommend to anyone who’s ever imagined themselves taking the reins to design their own ultimate colourways. A bit of icing on the cake was the ability to tag the tongue with custom text which worked out perfectly with my Malume Drippy moniker. At this point the only thing left was to name my new babies.

And thus the Air Drippy 1 was born!

Design and Comfort

When it comes to comfort, as mentioned previously, the Air Max 90 is among the top of its peer group. Retro runners are generally quite comfortable but I must admit I personally find the Air Max 90’s to be right up there. Nothing beats the classic design of the 90, from the hyper-pronounced wedge midsole to the iconic airbags, there’s just no going wrong here. I found the Drippy 1 to be sturdy and reliable, comfortable and eye-catching as is synonymous with just about every version of the Air Max lineup.

Performance and Quality

As mentioned earlier, the Air Max 90 is not only aesthetically pleasing but also provides plenty of upside in the comfort department. It is very comfortable for everyday wear and continues to feel good on foot for hours on end. Its lightweight and highly breathable design is perfectly set up for the most comfortable wear.

In the quality department, it is very hard to find fault with the Nike Air Max 90, even though I did expect some sloppiness here and there. To my surprise though I could not find a single stitch out of place, nor could I find any glue spilt over any join lines. Rather impressive.

Last Word on the Nike Air Max 90 Custom

The Air Max 90 remains a classic and will be a staple of sneaker culture for decades to come. It does not disappoint in any sense and the Nike By You experience only served to enhance the overall experience of this classic icon. The Air Drippy 1 is everything I hoped it would be and more.

You can also let your imagination run wild with Nike By You on the nike.com website or on the Nike app. Depending on what is on the current customisation roster, you’ll have plenty of options to customise your sneaker of choice. From Air Max to Air Force 1, Dunk to Nike React, the power is truly in your hands.

I have every intention to follow up with a few more custom takes on some of your most beloved sneakers, so keep an eye out for the next Drippy drop.