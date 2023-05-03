Nicolas Cage is an interesting actor known for doing strange roles. Most recently, he played Dracula in Chris McKay’s Renfield, and so far, his interviews have been just as interesting as the comedy horror film. During the Colbert Questionert section of his interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Nicolas Cage revealed something that was so in line with everything the actor does that it didn’t even seem weird, recalling that he saw faces while he was in his mother’s womb.

RELATED: Vampires of Hollywood: The History of Dracula in Cinema

Nicolas Cage Remembers His Mother’s Womb

During the Colbert Questionert segment on The Late Show, a series of profound and simple questions Stephen Colbert asks his guests to get to know them better, Cage was asked what his earliest childhood memory was.

Of course, given who was answering the questions, audiences were well prepared for some stranger answers, though not quite as strange as Cage revealing that he remembers seeing faces in the dark of his mother’s womb:

“Let me think. Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in-utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something. I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened.”

Genuinely curious and somewhat freaked out, Colbert asked if “These faces in the dark, were other people in there with you? Or are these things, you prenatal mind was conjuring?”

“Now that I’m no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal, vibrations resonating through to me in that state. That’s going way back, so I don’t know. That comes to mind.”

“I buy it. I buy it,” Colbert insisted, seeming somewhat sceptical despite his assurance. Then, after some laughter from the audience, he became more insistent on his belief. “I do. You’re Nick Cage. Who am I to say you don’t remember being in Utero.”

Laughing with the audience, Cage said, “I don’t even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind.

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Has Revealed The Plot of Face/Off 2

Cage’s Thoughts on Death

The 59-year-old actor seemed to immensely enjoy the questions he was being asked, answering each with as much thought as the last. He almost seemed too prepared with some of his answers and was just as ready to answer Colbert’s question about what happens to us when we die as he was to tell him his least favourite smell is:

“Oh, wow. Nobody really knows, I don’t know. They say that electricity is forever eternal. That the spark keeps going. I like to think whatever spark is animating our bodies, once the body passes on, that the spark continues to go. But whether or not that electricity has consciousness or not, who can really say?”

RELATED: National Treasure 3 Script Written & On Its Way to Nicolas Cage

TL;DR During the promotion of Renfield, Nicolas Cage had some very interesting interviews.

While talking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, he revealed that he can remember his time in his mother’s womb.

The actor’s down so many strange roles over the years that this answer surprised no one.

What are your thoughts on Nicolas Cage’s answers?