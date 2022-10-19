It’s been an eventful year for God of War fans. We have seen several mods, like a playable Rick and Morty, an Xbox game that is an endless God of War ripoff, which is graphically atrocious and probably a copyright infringement. Now, with God of War: Ragnarok creeping closer and closer, we have people vying for who should step into the role of the brave warrior when the game gets a live-action TV series adaptation from Amazon Prime Video. One of the suggestions is Nick Offerman, who some God of War fans believe would make a really great Kratos.

Fan Castings for Kratos

Kratos is an incredibly serious and powerful character, and finding the perfect actor match for him would be an interesting search. Of course, the internet being what it is, there are always countless suggestions that are just waiting to come to light for almost anything, role casting included.

There have been many suggestions for just who should play Kratos in Amazon Prime’s live-action adaptation. The list includes Jason Momoa, whose role as Khal Drogo (Game of Thrones) solidified him in the hearts of any who thought he would play a good warrior. 300‘s King of Sparta, Gerard Butler, also finds himself as part of the conversation time and time again, along with Riddick’s Vin Diesel.

In recent times, The Gray Man’s Ryan Gosling and even Stranger Things‘ Dacre Montgomery (who played the antagonist Billy) have found themselves mentioned, although I’m not too sure how many people would agree with these suggestions.

The most surprising God of War fan cast, however, is Nick Offerman as Kratos.

Nick Offerman As Kratos

The name Nick Offerman hasn’t always been a part of the conversation surrounding the live-action God of War TV series, especially as the actor is best known as the stubborn Libertarian Ron Swanson from Parks & Recreation and doesn’t usually look like Kratos. Normally a comedy actor, it’s interesting to see his name thrown into the ring.

The thought only really popped into peoples’ heads when he posted a picture of himself on Twitter, going along with a light-hearted thread that encouraged people to share what they would look like as the leader of an underground organization. With a bald head and a bushy, slightly greyed beard, he is almost a dead ringer for the legendary Ghost of Sparta.

The best part about the steam that this quickly gained is that, to our knowledge, Nick Offerman is not too familiar with the God of War franchise. So he might be sitting there, baffled about what Twitter is cooking up at the moment.

Twitter immediately erupted with the same opinion, and photoshopped images of Nick Offerman as Kratos quickly began to surface — such as Steven Morgues (@StevenMorgues) image with the caption “BOI!” as Kratos would often say to Atreus in the game.

C @ L E (@CaleJB) retweeted Offerman’s original tweet, saying “Nick Offerman should definitely be first choice for Kratos if a movie ever comes along,” and even went so far as to tag the God of War director, Cory Barlog (@corybarlog).

To everyone’s delight, Barlog also climbed in on the fun, replying to Offerman’s tweet saying “Ok, now say “BOY!”” with a smiling emoji. Although this means absolutely nothing in creative terms, fans are delighted to see the director having a bit of fun, and hope it will build a friendship between the two that will eventually end with a creative collaboration on the God of War live-action adaptation.

Would you like to see Nick Offerman as Kratos in the upcoming God of War TV series?