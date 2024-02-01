Summary:

Deep Fear (ooh, scary) is a Netflix original about a drugged shark, high as a kite, scouring Caribbean waters looking for its next unfortunate victim. The film is tearing up the charts on Netflix and has been hovering at 6th position in worldwide rankings despite being called the worst film on Netflix with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 13 percent.

Sharks and Bears on Drugs

What is going on with these wildlife and their taste for mind-altering drugs? If Cocaine Bear got your attention, then a drugged-up shark in search of blood and cocaine will keep you hooked to the small screen as you watch an unbelievable tale about a crazed shark on the rampage in search of victims and drugs, looking for his next underwater high.

The film has been lambasted by viewers and critics, with some calling it ‘the worst film on Netflix ever.’ Deep Fear is a story of survival, an epic battle between man and beast set in the beautiful waters of the Caribbean. In the story, we follow Naomi (Mădălina Diana Ghenea), who sets out on a solo yacht cruise, and soon, she comes across three survivors floating in the ocean after their boat was destroyed in a storm. As a Good Samaritan, Naomi takes pity on the survivors, but unbeknown to her, these are drug smugglers who force her to dive deep into the ocean to retrieve their stash of coke. Naomi has a problem: a killer shark high on cocaine who will do whatever it takes to get his victims.

Audience Reaction

The film’s low critical score has in no way impaired viewer ratings. Sitting in 6th position is quite a feat considering its 13 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Cheesy movies are often popular despite their low quality and low ratings. Perhaps the plot’s ridiculousness intrigued viewers who watched the film out of intrigue but were gobsmacked at how bad it is afterwards.

Viewers expressed their displeasure on X, with one user saying, ‘We have all seen bad shows on Netflix, horrid, even. But Deep Fear represents such a total failure of human creativity and professionalism that it demands that we embrace machine-created content.’ They even stated, ‘It shatters your faith in art created by human beings. It makes you crave AI’ (via Dailymail). Another savage reviewer, Riggs, said, ‘Deep Fear might be the worst film on Netflix.’

Cliched Stories and CGI Sharks

These B-movies can be lots of fun despite having rotten plotlines and wooden acting. Ed Westwick from Gossip Girl stars in the film, and many other viewers enjoyed his performance despite critics’ claims that the acting is one of the worst things about the film. We’re not sure if fans of Westwick thought his acting was great or if they were still too busy binge-watching Gossip Girl and daydreaming about Chuck Bass (Westwick) to notice the disaster unfolding onscreen. Kidding aside, Westwick’s performance is the best part of the film as he has the most acting experience, so perhaps there’s a measure of redemption there.

Films like Sharknado and Cocaine Bear have outlandish plots and horribly low reviews. Yet, we keep seeing more of these films released, proving that there is a market for them and that, on some level, people enjoy them, even though they are filled with cheesy dialogue, nonsensical stories, and poor CGI. Moviegoers and film fans, however, have been fascinated with killer sharks for decades, starting with Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed Jaws and, more recently, the outlandish The Meg franchise starring Jason Statham. It’s no surprise when Deep Fear features another killer shark, only this time, it’s a drug addict swimming and killing its way to get its next fix.

Have you seen Deep Fear? What do you think about the film?