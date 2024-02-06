Summary:

Showmax has achieved reasonable success in recent years as an affordable offering for consumers. While the brand has primarily focused on video-on-demand services for popular shows, they have delved into the world of live TV in various forms. Now, Multichoice is relaunching the Showmax services, offering an array of new content, flexibility in choice, and live sports via the mobile app.

In addition to announcing the relaunch, Showmax has partnered with mobile provider MTN to offer three bundled packages to subscribers.

Showmax aims to bring a world of entertainment to more viewers at affordable rates going forward. With a mix of global and local shows, including Showmax Originals and international blockbusters, there will be plenty on offer for everyone.

However, the biggest talking point from the relaunch has been its announcement of bringing the Premier League to your pocket. One of the offerings in this regard is the launch of Showmax Premier League LivePass. This will offer MTN customers the ability to live stream all 380 EPL matches on the new Showmax Premier League plan for mobile. The deal is set to cost R79 per month and offer sufficient streaming data, specifically for the Showmax app, to live stream all matches.

Additionally, subscribers will also be treated to many of the shows around the league, including talk shows, documentaries and match highlights when you miss a live game. Three new bundles will be on offer, which will be available from 12 February 2024.

Showmax CEO Marc Jury had this to say about the relaunch of the app:

“Across sub-Saharan Africa, the Premier League is both deeply loved and passionately supported. Working with MTN South Africa, we aim to bring relevant product plans to customers, bundling low data prices with the excitement of football and the appeal of great entertainment.”

Another of the bundles is the new Weekly Entertainment Mobile bundle. This will retail for an unbelievable R19 a week, offering great value and the flexibility to decide when to use it. Yes, you read that correctly – R19 per week.

This exclusive bundle will have access to the Showmax Entertainment Mobile plan featuring Showmax Originals, top international and local series, movies, and kids’ shows. The MTN bundle has an inclusive 1GB of streaming data, allowing customers to enjoy up to 25 hours of content every week. The app allows for a data-saving setting, which allows users to cap streaming at 40MB per hour to maximise their savings.

General Manager for Digital Services at MTN South Africa, Jason Probert, speaking on the partnership:

“At MTN, we are committed to providing all our customers with the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life. Our partnership with Showmax marks a significant leap forward in this journey, giving our customers the ability to access the world’s most popular sports league at an incredibly affordable price while enjoying access to the best network in South Africa.”

Lastly, for binge-watching, a Showmax Monthly Entertainment Mobile bundle will also be available. It will retail for just R59 per month and include 5GB of streaming data, enough to watch 125 hours on Showmax’s lowest data setting.

Showmax offers a variety of options for its customers, and with the relaunch and partnership with MTN, it seeks to expand this offering even further. The brand will bring a host of diverse and entertainment content for South Africans. The new app is available to download for Android and iOS with the MTN Play bundles set to be available from 12 February at MTN.co.za.