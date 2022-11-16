Representation of cultures, races and identities is essential in pop culture and media, as one of the biggest industries explored these days. Movies, series, cartoons, comics, and social media are among the most influential in this regard. Therefore, it means a lot to these communities when they have fantastic characters representing their unique identities these days, and Transformers has taken representation to the next level. Transformers: EarthSpark just introduced its first officially nonbinary Transformer character, Nightshade.

RELATED: Netflix’s Transformers: BotBots Series = The Brave Little Toaster

Transformers & Gender Identity

As robots can transform into cars that also seem to have different genders, it makes sense that there would be different gender identities included in the lore. There are a few transgender Transformers already included in the cartoon series, such as Acree, Anode, Archadis, Howlback, Lug, and even Screwball.

These transgender Transformers are different from the ‘variable gender characters’ whose gender identities can and have changed between iterations of the cartoons, shows, and movies, which make up a long and incredibly inclusive list. Instead, the creators like to play with their genders.

It was also previously implied that another Transformer, who goes by the name of Acid Storm, may have been nonbinary. Still, it was never explicitly stated how it has been with the latest nonbinary character.

EarthSpark

Transformers: EarthSpark is a new cartoon TV series focusing on the Terrans, not the Autobots or Decepticons. This new generation of bots was born here on Earth and has developed alongside humans.

“A new species of Transformers must find their place and purpose among Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family who adopts them.” “This 26-episode action-comedy series introduces a new generation of Transformers robots- the first born on Earth. Together with the human family who welcomes and cares for them, they’ll redefine what it means to be a family.”

Nightshade, The First Nonbinary Transformer

Kotaku reported that there is officially a new nonbinary Transformer robot added to The Transformers lore that canonically uses they/them pronouns. The cartoon TV series Transformers: EarthSpark introduced Nightshade on the 11th of November.

Unlike previous implications about the genders of the Transformers, the show is very clear about Nightshade’s gender identity, going as far as to have the character themselves say, “He or she just doesn’t fit who I am.” The fans have received the character well, with lots of positive feedback. “Well, I, for one, am thrilled with a nonbinary Transformers character. The moment the character got introduced, I was hoping they’d go that route, and they did. I was cheering.” – @Spriteling113

“As a genderfluid Transformer fan who is thankful to the franchise for getting me through low points in my life and helping me figure out who I am regarding my bisexuality and gender identity… Nightshade being nonbinary hits so hard.” – @littlemisstfp

RELATED: The 10 Best & Most Unforgettable ’80s Cartoon Characters Of All Time

It seems that the representation of this nonbinary Transformer means a lot to the genderfluid community, so it’s great to see that inclusive characters are being added to something as influential as the Transformers Universe.

What do you think of the new nonbinary Transformer, Nightshade?