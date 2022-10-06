Nintendo is a franchise that has been around for decades and has created a long-standing fan base that appreciates and defends its works. It isn’t until recent years that Nintendo games started to be adapted into movies, both animated and live-action. However, when production companies don’t quite get these beloved characters right, the entire long-standing fan base rises to fight the injustice. This seems to be the case with the new Mario movie poster.

Unfortunately, Nintendo characters and games can sometimes experience a few design difficulties during the adaptation phases, despite usually having a ton of reference material to work with. When the trailer first dropped for Sonic the Hedgehog, the internet was outraged, and the same is happening with the new Super Mario Bros. The Movie poster. Over a relatively minor, but important detail, we might add.

Where is the Peach?

No, we aren’t talking about the iconic Princess Peach. Mario has been robbed! And of one of his most iconic aspects. Take a look at the new Mario movie poster and you’ll notice that he has no booty, and the internet is going wild over his tragic loss.

When looking at versions of Mario from the past, he never had an ass this flat, he was way more well-rounded in the rear department. While it’s possible that the lifetime’s worth of jumping and adventuring has caused him to shed some of his weight, it surely would not be to this degree.

Twitter is the usual place for social justice warriors, and this time is no different. The internet is outraged at the case of the missing backside and the phrase #GiveMarioHisBootyBack is trending. Many creators are weighing in on this hilariously tragic cause, saying:

“I just care deeply about anatomical plausibility in design. This Mario couldn’t even jump 3 feet. Public outrage fixed Sonic, it’s not too late to fix Mario. Pic.twitter.com/xp1MqSsNRC” – RJ Palmer Lightbox Expo #510 (@arvalis)

While the whole thing is quite funny, what Arvalis is saying is totally true. When Sonic’s character design was first released for his movie, fans were so upset that all the old posters were taken down, the trailer was fixed and replaced, and the design for the movie was altered too.

It isn’t too late for Mario’s butt either. If enough people get behind this issue and explain their outrage to Illumination and Nintendo, surely we can save his booty — literally.

The House that Mario Built just announced an official Nintendo Direct on the 6th of October that will share all things related to the Super Mario Bros. The Movie (although we still aren’t 100% sure that that’s the whole title just yet).

With the official announcement, we were graced with the new film’s poster which shows the buttless Mario, and a whole lot of Toads standing in front of Illumination’s version of the Mushroom Kingdom. But if you look closer, the poster has a ton of awesome Easter eggs and characters.

All The Clues We Spotted In The Super Mario Movie Teaser Poster

The new Mario movie poster is jam-packed with details about the upcoming animated film, and some clues as to what we can expect the movie to be about.

1. Toads

There are so many Toads in the teaser poster. Too many to count frankly. Toads can be seen in almost every corner of the new Mario movie poster, in all colours and sizes, and in every open space. It’s clear that the poster is set in Toad Town, a part of the Mushroom Kingdom that is full of the Mushroom People.

With how many Toads there are in the poster, it would be interesting to see if they all have the same voice or just slightly different variants. It is customary for a single voice actor to voice all the Toads in the games, so it would be interesting to see if this tradition carries over to the movie. Hopefully, we don’t have to stay within the hustle and bustle of thousands of Toads for too long in the movie.

2. Toads in Peril

It seems that for as many toads as there are in the new Mario movie poster, there are just as many that are in some sort of peril or in need of some kind of help. It seems that the hapless Toads are attempting to ascend the hellish platforms that lead up the Peach’s castles, the many levels that are leading up there.

It’s not surprising that they are struggling, Toads aren’t canonically as resourceful as Mario, or at skilled in making it to the end of the level, and they can be seen falling off of platforms, stranded on platforms after going through the wrong pipe, and plenty of them just look like they’re stuck somewhere they really shouldn’t be. This only adds to the hilariousness of the Toad-packed Toad Town.

3. Captain Toad

There is a Toad that stands out from the rest of the pack that seems to be showing Mario around in Toad Town, and although he doesn’t have Captain Toad’s signature hat, he does have the bag with all the adventuring tools, and clearly a sense of adventure. Because he is showing Mario around, it looks like Mario’s first time in Toad Town, so the moment in the poster likely takes place quite a bit earlier in the movie.

4. Princess Peach is Back

The focal point of the poster is the cutesy pink castle on the top of the hill that undeniably belongs to our favourite damsel in distress, Princess Peach. If you zoom in on the incredibly high-resolution poster, the stained-glass window looks like the typical Princess we see in all the games. Hopefully, she hasn’t changed too much from the game.

5. Different Art Styles

The new Mario movie poster is made up of a ton of different art styles, all of which have at some point featured in the games. While Illumination is clearly incorporating their vibrant and more rounded cartoon style (like what they used in Despicable Me), they are clearly switching it up for the iconic Super Mario Bros. style that Nintendo players know and love.

6. Is That a Yoshi Egg?

If you look into the background, you might spy a little white and green egg hidden in the shadows. This is the trademark colouring of a Yoshi egg. It isn’t confirmed yet if he will be in the movie, as no one on the cast list has been credited with voicing him, but it would be awesome to see the plucky little dinosaur in the movie.

7. A Hint Towards The Plot

From the new Mario movie poster, it seems like our favourite Italian plumber has to make his way through Toad Town, and traverse the perilous path up to Princess Peach’s tower. Due to his skills, it’s doubtful that this task will take him very long, and this scene probably only makes up a small part of the movie, seemingly close to the start.

While there were some slightly hidden details in the background, the poster didn’t share too much that was particularly ground-breaking. What we do know is that we can look forward to an awesome Super Mario Bros. movie.

Are you on the side of the internet that cares deeply about Mario’s missing butt in the new movie poster, or are you not too bothered?