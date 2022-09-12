There are officially two Hulks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at present, Bruce Banner/Hulk played by Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk played by Tatiana Maslany. Bruce has been the Hulk since Phase 1, making Jennifer the latest Hulk in Disney+’s new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. But a new fan theory suggests there might be another Hulk in the MCU.

Could Edward Norton Return As The Hulk In The MCU Multiverse?

The Origin of Hulk

Bruce Banner, a soft-spoken scientist suddenly becomes a completely different person after being exposed to heavy doses of gamma radiation, causing him to sometimes transform into a ‘mean, green rage machine’ who comes to be known as the Hulk. An incredible force of destruction and on the run from the government that would try to use him as a weapon, he eventually finds himself becoming a member of the Avengers.

Moving between not being able to control his green alter-ego and having complete control but not being able to transform back into his human form, he slowly gets a handle on his situation and goes on to help the Avengers fight against their biggest threat yet, Thanos, ending The Infinity Saga.

The Creation of She-Hulk

Episode 1 of the series shows how Jennifer Walters came to be She-Hulk as she was catching up with Bruce Banner who just happens to be her cousin. Suddenly, a Sakaaran courier ship forces them off the road and flips their car, causing minor injuries. Through these minor injuries, some of Bruce’s gamma-irradiated blood enters Jen’s system, which takes no time in triggering a transformation and she instantly becomes the new She-Hulk.

To help her acclimate to her new powers, Bruce takes Jen to his beach lab facility in Mexico, where she quickly gets some handle on her transformations and they discover that, unlike Bruce, she doesn’t have to contend with an alter-ego. After getting the hang of the situation, she returns to her life, trying to make the best of it.

It is possible that through a strange series of events, Bruce Banner might have inadvertently made another Hulk with an accident with his gamma-irradiated blood. We know from She-Hulk that if there were to be an accident where someone was contaminated with Bruce’s blood, their transformation would be very rapid.

This begs the question of what might have happened the last time that Bruce had an accident and spilt a little blood. And that’s what sets up the Hulk fan theory.

The Creation of a Secret Hulk

Back in Phase 1, 2008’s The Incredible Hulk saw the titular character on the run from General Ross, played by William Hurt at the time. Trying to slip under the radar, Bruce was working at a bottling factory in Brazil where he, unfortunately, had a little accident and cut his finger. Drops of blood fell onto some of the bottles he was bottling, but he tried to retrieve them before making a run for it.

This is where the Hulk fan theory comes in.

The story wouldn’t be interesting if he had managed to retrieve all of it, however, and he missed a bottle of Pingo Doce which later found its way into the fridge of Marvel Comics legend, and famous cameo star in the MCU, Stan Lee. The star ended up suffering gamma sickness after drinking the Pingo Doce. This is what ultimately alerted the general to Bruce’s location, but no further information was elaborated on regarding what happened to Stan Lee after drinking it. With how fast Jen’s transformation was, it’s safe to say that Lee would have figured it out pretty quickly.

Of course, Bruce’s blood didn’t enter Lee’s blood system, because it was ingested. It also might have been too diluted to transform the Marvel Legend, but imagine throughout the rest of his cameo he was secretly hiding a Hulk alter-ego. That’s a pretty cool Hulk fan theory.

What do you think about the Hulk fan theory?