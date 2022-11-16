There is a new fan film that has placed Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the art style of the Spider-Verse so well that it looks organic and like something that might have come from the creators of the animated films themselves. They have managed it with a lot of tweaking and a lot of different AI technology, and the result is a love letter to all the hard work that was put into the original movie.

RELATED: Fan Theory: Miles Morales Was Not Supposed To Become Spider-Man In Into the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is an animated masterpiece that took four years to make and the work of more than 800 animators to bring to life. According to many fans, the movie captures what it feels like to read comics while watching them. Fans instantly fell in love with the incredible art style of the Spider-Verse which incorporates computer-generated images and comic styles and frames to bring the world to life. But it takes a LOT of time.

The Masterful Use of AI

The guys at Corridor Crew, mainly Dean Hughes and Fenner Rockliffe, wondered what it would take to use AI to create something that looked like it might have come from the Spider-Verse universe without having to spend four years making it, so they turned to AI. Artificial Intelligence technology has come to the forefront in the last year it feels like, as people from all around the world from all different skill levels and skill sets are using AI to create art.

Hughes and Rockliffe decided to take some clips from the live-action Spider-Man movies, independently shot clips from their office in front of a green screen, and other images from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn them into something that looks like it would if it were intended for a movie. They used lots of different software like Stable Diffusion models, Nuke software and of course, photoshop to create something amazing.

The Fan Film

The result of the hard work at Corridor Crew was a fan-made short video that transported Tom Holland into the world of the Spider-Verse so well that even people currently working on the sequel to the original commented that they did an amazing job. David Perron who claims to be working on the sequel to the film said, “I work in compositing at Sony Imageworks on Spider-Verse 2 and I can say that you guys are definitely onto something! Can’t wait for you guys to see the movie when we’re done with overtime hahaha!”

What they are doing most of all is bringing some of the live-action characters into this beloved art style, answering everyone’s question of “I wonder what these actors would look like in the Spider-Verse” in a believable way that is respectful to the huge amounts of work that went into making the originals.

Ethics in Fan-Made Videos

Dean Hughes asked a really important ethical question during the making of this video, and that is, ”Are we just stealing from these artists that we super respect?” the short answer is no because of how they went about it. At every step of the way they gave credit where it was due, they didn’t just grab something, run it through software and call it theirs. When it comes to art, “All artists stand on the backs of giants” and it is up to them to make sure their practices are moral and ethical.

You can check out this video on their YouTube channel and see the amazing work that went into figuring out how to do this in the first place. Of course, remember to respect the hundreds of hours that go into making the actual films, but it’s amazing to see how technology has gone a long way to making such a difficult field like animation more accessible.

RELATED: If True, Spider-Man 4 Finally Has A Surprising MCU Release Date

What are your thoughts on the fan film and should Tom Holland’s Spider-Man be added to the Spider-Verse movies?