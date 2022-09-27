Harry Potter is a movie franchise that is still enjoyed by fans to this day and even got a prequel and game because of how popular it is. Severus Snape was a major part of the movies and was played by the late Alan Rickman. Whether fans loved or hated his character, everyone agreed that he was the perfect person to play the potions professor and he didn’t disappoint. But it was recently discovered, through extracts of Rickman’s diaries published in The Guardian, that he nearly quit the series.

The Stress of Creating The Films was Getting to Everyone

Over the course of the entries, Alan Rickman writes a lot about his thoughts on leaving and the stress of creating the films seemed to aid his considered departure. On July 2003 in particular he comments on the stress Alfonso Cuaron (the director) was under and how it had led him to blow up on Rickman after there’d been an accident, though the two men hashed it out off set.

Alan Rickman wrote, “He’s under the usual [Harry Potter] pressure and even he starts rehearsing cameras before actors”.

Rickman very clearly admired his young co-stars, writing about Daniel Radcliffe in May 2003, “Serious and focused – but with a sense of fun. I still don’t think he’s really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce.”

But this doesn’t mean that he didn’t sometimes get frustrated when the children he was working with didn’t know their lines. He wrote, “these kids need directing. They don’t always know their lines and Emma (Watson)’s diction is this side of Albania at times.”

Rickman Forced to Confront Health Issues

Further problems arose for the beloved actor in 2005 when he was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of prostate cancer and the temptation to quit grew more than ever. However, despite everything, the actor stuck with Harry Potter, and a couple of weeks after an operation in which he had his prostate removed, he wrote “Finally, yes to HP 5. The sensation is neither up nor down. The argument that wins is the one that says: ‘See it through, it’s your story.’”

Fans of Harry Potter are thankful that Alan Rickman kept with the franchise through all 8 films. His fantastic performance of the character would have been difficult for anyone to follow up and fans would have struggled to see anyone else take on the iconic role.

Alan Rickman put all his effort into bringing the character of Snape to life and even writes that his knowing that his character died “heroically” and that he had a motivation for all that he’d done “Snape loved Lily” have him “a cliff edge to hand on to.”

Harry Potter fans and co-stars of Rickman alike were all shocked when they heard that he’d died at the age of 69 and the world mourned for him, thankful that his memory would live on through the character he had put so much blood, sweat, and tears into.

How do you think the Harry Potter franchise would have differed if Alan Rickman followed through on his decision to quit playing Snape?