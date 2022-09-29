Games that are loosely based on true events but add an epic fantastical aspect to their stories have always been popular in pop culture, and when A Plague Tale: Innocence hit the market in 2019, it was well-loved by players who enjoyed medieval history mixed with blood curses and inescapable plagues or magical rats. The sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, is about to hit the market as well, and from the story trailer, it looks every bit as awesome as the first one did.

In the sequel to the first game, picking up where Innocence left off, Amicia and Hugo set out to find a mysterious island in the hope of ending the curse which runs through Hugo’s blood and find themselves having to rely on the help of the people they meet along the way. Walking into foreign territory, the young De Rune siblings are unlikely to make it alone…but how much trust can they place in strangers? The answer seems as uncertain as the island is beautiful and terrifying.

The devs behind A Plague Tale: Requiem have chatted to MP1st about taking advantage of the DualSense controller mechanics, and that the game would likely end up having a 15 to 18-hour runtime without filler content, so we are in for a wild ride.

New Story Trailer

The A Plague Tale: Requiem story trailer that Focus Home Entertainment recently released is a beautiful showcase of what we have to look forward to in this next game and features some fantastic voice work from the voice acting cast.

The new footage revolves mostly around Hugo (much like the games do, despite players seeing it from the perspective of his older sister who would go to any length to try and save him) and the beautiful biomes that we get to visit in this game, such as a beautiful and vibrant island where Hugo thinks the answer to his curse lies. Although they thought that the curse was under control, the plague and the rats started spreading once again, and little Hugo is running out of time.

The First Game

The critically acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence was created by Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment. The game followed the journey of the De Rune siblings trying to survive when their family home is attacked and burned to the ground. Why? Hugo is suffering a blood curse that is somehow connected to the diseased rats that are destroying the European countryside.

Players play from the perspective of Amicia De Rune, the older of the two siblings tasked with protecting her little brother, a task that she begrudges at first, but then accepts with her whole heart when she thinks she has lost him forever.

The A Plague Tale: Requiem story trailer has certainly done its job in making fans excited for the coming game, a sequel to one of the most highly-regarded games of 2019.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is launching on October 18th, 2022, on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, and will be launching on the Xbox Game Pass the same day it is released.

Tell us, are you excited to play A Plague Tale: Requiem?