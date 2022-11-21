Since the support for Mortal Kombat 11 has just ended, fans have started to wonder even more than they already were about what would be coming next from the Chicago-based games studio. Will NetherRealm release Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3? As a result, speculation has been running wild about what will be the next game announced at NetherRealm Studio. While we still have not had official announcements, long-time developer Ed Boon responded to a tweet that hints at what is coming next.

The Announcement

Ed Boon responded to a tweet from a fan asking if he could provide a hint about the company’s next move, and his blatant but short and sweet response made it very clear. “I3 or MK12” – Ed Boon (@noobed) November 20, 2022. Nothing else was shared besides those two simple but very recognisable acronyms.

Now the question that stands is which of the two will it be? Some indications suggest it could go either way. If you look at how NetherRealm has released its titles in the last 10 years, it would indicate that Injustice 3 should be next in line. Generally, the studio bounces between the two fan-favourite franchises on a rotating basis. However, this may be different this time. NetherRealm might just release Mortal Kombat 12 first.

Having been owned by Warner Bros. Games up until this point, and with all the changes that happened during the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, it was reported that NetherRealm was wary of a rumour that they might be sold off as a result of the merger. Whether there is any basis to the story or not, getting tangled up in making a game entirely based on Warner Bros. intellectual property like Injustice 3 wouldn’t have been an intelligent move on NetherRealm’s part. Because of this, it seems more likely to be Mortal Kombat 12 than Injustice 3 until the dust from all the big activities settles a bit.

Responses From Fans

Boon’s tweet got a volley of responses, some in favour of either case, while others leaned in one direction or another. Those in favour of either or neither said various things along these lines:

“Neither. Primal Rage.” – Aalto (@KimiNozoGuy)

“I knew one of these two would be coming anyway, but I’m still surprised he narrowed it down regardless.” – Gui (@GuiLeena_)

“This is a pretty massive hint! All signs have been pointing towards INJ3 not happening, so it’s VERY LIKELY that the next game is MK12, IMO. Also, since Ed is actually willing to say something like this publicly, I’m thinking an official announcement is imminent. VGA December 8.” – HoneyBee (@HoneyBeeCMNDR)

“Sometimes a small response is enough.” – HUMBUCKER (@Humbucker5150)

Some fans were more in favour of the next NetherRealm title being Mortal Kombat 12, under various conditions:

“We just want MK” (@YungShxnobi)

“I really hope it’s MK12 like really hope, but at the same time, INJ3 Would be the perfect reveal, too, since it makes sense. But I really pray that it’s MK12. I need my Girl Kitana to be a bad bitch again and eat.” – EdenianScar (@edenianscar)

“Please, please, please make mk12!” – *Katgamer12* (@Katgamer121)

“I’m cool with either one. But if it’s mk12, please make it feel and play like mkx!! That is all #MortalKombat” – Weedie (@Majestic_Jester)

Others are hoping and praying for NetherRealm to release Injustice 3:

“Injustice 3 I’M BEGGING YOU, ED PLEASE.” – Cordavision (@cordavision)

“Please god, Injustice 3.” – Mauro (@Matheusmauroca)

“INJUSTICE PLEASE” – Felipe (@wxhite_wxolf)

“INJUSTICE 3 PLEASE I BEG” – (@LJVerse_)

With two really great video game franchises like this, it wouldn’t be surprising if it ended up being either title, and both would receive a lot of love once they were officially announced. Still, until then, we can hold onto Ed Boon’s words that one of these two fantastic titles is currently in the works.

Tell us, which would you prefer for NetherRealm to release first, Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3?