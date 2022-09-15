Coming to Netflix on the 19th of October 2022, The School for Good and Evil, starring Cate Blanchett, Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso, Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone, Ben Kingsley, Laurence Fishburne as The School Master, is a feature-length movie that tells the truth behind the fairy tales that we all grew up knowing and loving.

Based on the debut novel by Soman Chainani, the original books tell the terrifying story of children that go missing and explain why.

“The first kidnappings happened two hundred years before. Some years it was two boys taken, some years two girls, sometimes one of each. But at first, the choices seemed random, but soon the pattern became clear. One was always beautiful and good, the child every parent wanted as their own. The other was homely and odd, an outcast from birth. An opposing pair plucked from youth and spirited away.”

The Netflix movie version of The School for Good and Evil is the story of “Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between Good and Evil.”

Troll: Upcoming Netflix Movie Seriously Feels Like Shadow of the Colossus

Netflix Adaptation

The School for Good and Evil is set to be directed by Paul Feig (director behind Ghostbuster, and Last Christmas) who is bringing all of our most iconic fairy tales into the real world, as the Netflix movie’s story mentions Cinderella, Snow White, and many more.

The cast is set to consist of:

Ali Khan as Chaddick, Ben Kingsley, Briony Scarlett as Reena, Cate Blanchett as “The Storian”, Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso, Chinenye Ezeudu as Chinen, Demi Isaac Oviawe as Anadil, Earl Cave as Hort, Emma Lau as Kiko, Freya Parks as Hester, Holly Sturton as Beatrix, Jamie Flatters as Tedros, Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey, Kit Young Rafal, Laurence Fishburne as The School Master, Mark Heap as Professor Manley, Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone, Misia Butler as Nicholas, Olivia Booth-Ford as Cayla, Oliver Watson as Tristan, Patti LuPone, Peter Serafinowicz, Rachel Bloom, Rob Delaney, Rosie Graham as Millicent, Sofia Wylie as Agatha, Sophia Anne Caruso as Sophie, and Stephanie Siadatan as Vanessa.

The Midnight Club: Horror Fans Will Fall in Love with Mike Flanagan’s Next Netflix Series

The Story (warning, this may contain spoilers)

“In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie and Agatha share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch. One night, under a blood-red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil – where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School of Evil, run by the glamorous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso, and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the Sunny and kind Professor Dovey. As if navigating classes with the offspring of the Wicked Witch, Captain Hook, and King Arthur wasn’t hard enough, according to the School Master, only true love’s kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful school and destiny. But when a dark and dangerous figure with mysterious ties to Sophie re-emerges and threatens to destroy the school and the world beyond entirely – the only way to a happy ending is to survive their real-life fairy tale first.”

If cosying up with your favourite fairy tale is your kind of thing, get a blanket ready because Netflix is getting the awesome The School for Good and Evil soon.

The Creepy Netflix Film That’s Underrated

Tell us, are you excited about Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil movie starring Charlize Theron?