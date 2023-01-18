After suffering from a relatively stagnant and straightforward design, the Netflix app has finally been revamped for iOS users. Customers are so pleased and can’t stop talking about the Netflix redesign for iPhone.

Janum Trivedi, who had a hand in the Netflix redesign for iPhone took to Twitter to share a video showing the revamped version of the streaming services with the caption: “This last year, I’ve been leading a UI refresh to make Netflix feel more fluid, delightful, and polished. Today, all that work shipped! Huge thanks to @nebson and @b3ll for helping bring this to life ♥️ Details are below, but try it out yourself!”

RELATED: My Family Cinema: Is The Streaming Service Even Legal?

What Features Were Included/Improved with the Revamp?

When iPhone users open the Netflix app, the first thing they’ll see is a massive card showing off movies or series available to watch on the platform. If they tilt their screen slightly, they’ll notice that this card now has a parallax effect, meaning it moves through the use of the iPhone’s accelerometer.

Actually, using the app and its features has become much more manageable. Users can filter content by category, switch between profiles with ease and use the search option no matter where they are browsing on the app. Tapping on a film or show will now bring up its art cover, which expands to give viewers further details on what they are watching.

This last year, I’ve been leading a UI refresh to make Netflix feel more fluid, delightful, and polished.



Today, all that work shipped!



Huge thanks to @nebson and @b3ll for helping bring this to life ❤️



Details below, but try it out yourself! pic.twitter.com/cZFb7c42Fd — Janum Trivedi (@jmtrivedi) January 16, 2023

The navigation of the app is way smoother. There is almost no delay when closing in and out of title cards and switching between tabs, meaning users will be able to find their next binge way easier. IOS users will now also experience haptic feedback when changing tabs.

There is also an additional “What’s New” tab. This replaces the “Coming Soon” tab and recommends new content to users. The Netflix redesign for iPhone started development in 2022, and Trivedi is happy to see that the project has finally launched.

How does Apple TV’s Netflix app compare to the Netflix Redesign for iPhone?

Netflix’s app on other devices is now vastly inferior to other designs, and it’s something that doesn’t sit well with many users. Apple TV specifically lacks several features offered in other devices, including double thumbs up, integration with the Apple TV app, interactive content, removable titles in “Continue Watching”, “Play Something”, the ad-supported plan and top-10 lists.

This lack of a revamp seems to be a deliberate choice. One of the iOS designers behind the redesign announcement responded to some questions about the tvOS app in a tweet, informing users that they had “been giving it some love”. No further details about an update for the Apple TV Netflix app were given before the tweet was deleted, and users have been suspicious since.

Unfortunately, Apple TV users may have to accept that their Netflix apps will remain lacklustre for the foreseeable future.

RELATED: Is It A Good Idea For Apple To Add Touch Screen Features To Mac?

What do you think of Netflix’s redesign for iPhone and their apparent negligence of the Apple TV Netflix app?