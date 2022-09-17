Fans of Netflix’s zombie K-drama, All of Us Are Dead, will be happy to learn that season 2 is currently in development.

Netflix has made K-dramas quite popular. They rose to demand with the release of Squid Game. After completing that, fans of the rising K-drama movement were quickly soothed by the release of Hellbound, which was a stunning, dark fantasy show which left fans similarly devastated when it ended. Fortunately, fans didn’t have to wait too long as just a month later before what would be the next hit K-drama: All of Us Are Dead.

The zombie series genre has always done comparatively well, and this K-drama was no different as it started an instant buzz almost as soon as it arrived on the streaming platform. All of Us Are Dead quickly proved to be one of the best K-dramas on Netflix, quickly climbing to fame after its release in January 2022. But when can we expect season 2?

Season 2

Netflix announced in June 2022 that the show would be returned for a second season, but neglected to mention a release date. Since then, the creative team behind Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead season 2 has been super tight-lipped about any details, but it was reported by What’s on Netflix that the show went into pre-production on the 13th of July.

No updates have been made since the June announcement, unfortunately, and it is unclear when principal photography will begin or even when the project will move from pre-production into production, making it very difficult to assume when All of Us Are Dead season 2 will finally be added to Netflix. With this being a fledgling project, it is safe to say that the second series will probably only hit Netflix in late 2023 at the earliest, but more likely sometime in 2024.

What is the show about?

It was a normal school day for the students of a Korean high school – until a student returns from the school’s science lab, infected by an unknown virus. Suddenly the high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. As the infection quickly spreads within the school and spreads to the peninsula without, the military desperately interrogates the psychotic science teacher who started it all. Trapped students must fight their way out or turn into one of the rabid infected.

Directed by J.Q. Lee and Kim Nam-Soo, and written by Seong-il Cheon, the series has a great 87% Critics Rating, and an equally high 79% Audience Rating, it’s clear that All of Us Are Dead is well loved. With it being so well loved, it didn’t take long for fans to start wondering when they would see the second season.

The popular K-dramas are taking a pretty dark turn, from a fatal game show to a dark fantasy world that has demons in it going after people who have sinned, to one of the most loved genres in movie/TV history, zombies. While there have been unconfirmed whispers of a season 2 for Squid Games as well, it seems like everyone is excited for All of Us Are Dead season 2.

