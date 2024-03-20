Summary:

Since the SAG-AFTRA strike effectively threw a wrench in Hollywood’s not-so-well-oiled machine, plenty of our favourite shows and movies have been put on hold. Hopeful fans were left with nothing but love for their favourite productions and prayers that the strike would end favourably. Now that the 100+ day strike is over, production on everyone’s favourite projects that were halted has resumed, and the thought on everyone’s mind is: What is happening with Stranger Things Season 5?

Stranger Things

Starting in 2016, Stranger Things has dominated pop culture and entertainment, as well as being the poster child and success story of the global streaming service Netflix. Each season seems to top the last as the series continues to become stronger and more popular each year.

When season 4 hit our TVs and entered our homes, it took the world by storm, breaking records and truly showing the world what the original streaming service was capable of. According to this article by Forbes in 2022, “Stranger Things 4 still holds the title for the most-watched Netflix English-language series in its first 28 days on the platform, with 1.35 billion hours viewed.”

After taking us through a terrifying journey where Eleven both lost and regained her powers, figured out what was harming and endangering Hawkins, Arizona, and the whole gang continuing to fight these terrifying odds, season 4 ended on a cliffhanger with everyone wanting to know what was going to happen next.

Stranger Things Season 5

Fans had long known there would be a fifth season that would be the finale, as the Duffer Brothers, the brilliant minds behind the series, had said as much long before they had even finalised season 4. The two had shared with Collider that they had long since planned the story and that they were just waiting for everything to fall into place but were excited to finally bring the story to a close in the finale.

That said, fans are still waiting and hoping to see what happens next and this fated finale, as there has now been a long stretch without any movement on the project. To add to everyone’s fears, when Netflix shared their highlight reel for 2024 on their Tudum website, shows like Bridgerton season 4 and Squid Game season 2 were notably present, while Stranger Things season 5 was nowhere to be seen…

Where Is Stranger Things 5?

The good news is that since the SAG-AFTRA strikes were concluded, filming for Stranger Things season 5 has continued, practically where it left off before the strike. Prominent cast members like Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbor, and Sadie Sink have been seen on set. Netflix has confirmed that Linda Hamilton is attached to join the cast for the series finale but hasn’t confirmed who she might play. Some fans and sources think she might be on board to play an older version of Eleven.

Now that we know the show has continued filming, what does it mean for a possible release date? The delay in filming would have pushed the release date back considerably. Filming is only set to wrap in December of this year, putting a 2024 release date out of the question.

With all the effort and work that goes into post-production and turning the series into the final product, Stranger Things season 5 will likely not appear on the platform until late 2025 at the earliest, with a 2026 release date being entirely more likely.

It is sad to see how the strike has affected this series, but with fans having waited so long already, the hype for Stranger Things 5 is sure to just double the longer we wait, and a finale debuting a decade after the first season rocked the world seems sort of fitting in a way.

Are you happy to know that Stranger Things 5 is still on the way and that it is just delayed?