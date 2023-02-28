Warner Bros. Discovery’s sale of a DC property to Netflix demonstrates why the Snyderverse could potentially be featured on Netflix as well.

The News

Warner Brothers and Netflix have concluded an agreement to transfer a DC property to the streaming service, demonstrating their willingness to negotiate. The same rationale that led to the decision to move the DC property to Netflix is applicable to the Snyderverse, suggesting that it could likewise be shifted to Netflix.

According to an article posted by The Hollywood Reporter, titled DC Drama ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Moves to Netflix From HBO Max, sources say the Greg Berlanti-produced supernatural detective drama didn’t fit with the new chapter of content being spearheaded by DC Executives James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The article goes on to reveal that Warner Brothers Discovery has listed selling shows to third parties as a primary focus, despite their current debt of 50 billion dollars.

How This Connects To The Snyderverse Continuing On Netflix

While many may argue that Warner Brothers Discovery is only interested in selling its properties as TV shows to third parties, the company has not ruled out selling movies or licensing more popular characters, too. But regardless of that argument, there’s nothing stopping Zack Snyder from converting Justice League 2 and Justice League 3 into a three or four-season TV series.



Given Snyder’s penchant for long movies, a series format for the Snyderverse on Netflix could be much more successful than a few DC films. It should also be noted that Snyder initially intended to release the Snyder Cut as a series with weekly episodes; however, Toby Emmerich vetoed the idea.

It is also clear that Snyder is interested in continuing his story in the DC universe, as evidenced by his “liking” of a post (which included the hashtag #sellthesnyderversetonetflix) asking if he was still interested. This could be due to his contract with Netflix, but he is aware of how his fan base responds to his actions on social media. Hence, if he chose to like the post, it is likely due to a specific reason.





It’s not hard to believe that if Rebel Moon performs well, Netflix would be open to expanding the universe and potentially other projects with Zack Snyder too — such as the Snyderverse Justice League projects. If Snyder, DC, and Netflix all agree to the sale of DC properties, then the Snyderverse could continue on Netflix.

Netflix & DC Properties

Netflix doesn’t need to own DC characters in order for Zack Snyder’s Justice League II to happen. They just need access to the characters and a rather large budget. And that’s what fans are currently pushing on for. Snyder fans have shared their thoughts and ideas on how and why Netflix should purchase the rights to Zack Snyder’s DC properties.

It also doesn’t mean that the DCU can’t continue with those same characters either. Why can’t we have Henry Cavill‘s Superman and James Gunn’s new younger Superman at the same time if they’re living on two different platforms and set in two different universes?



It is feasible and cost-effective to place the Snyderverse on a streaming service that is not in competition with the DCU universe, as the Batman and Joker universes are currently expanding independently from Gunn’s DCU too; therefore, the argument of creating competition does not apply.

Netflix has the financial ability to purchase the rights to the DC characters, as their 2022 revenue of 31.6 billion dollars yielded approximately 4.5 billion dollars in profits. Given that such an acquisition would cost well under a billion dollars, this disposes of the contention that Netflix cannot afford it.

Considering that they lost all the Marvel shows (Daredevil, Luke Cage, etc.) in the last few years, Netflix might want to get back to creating amazing superhero shows again.

It all just makes sense. And, no, it’s not impossible at all.