"Damsel" on Netflix is gaining massive popularity, topping the charts with 64.8 million hours viewed and 35.3 million views in just two days.

Despite its popularity, the movie has received mixed reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 56% from critics and a 69% audience score.

Critics praise Millie Bobby Brown's performance as a strong female lead but criticize the film for its underpowered story and effects.

Netflix’s epic tale Damsel is taking the world by storm with its message of empowering women. Conversely, it is also pushing everything that is wrong with Hollywood right now. We are all for empowering women and being your own hero. Still, Hollywood is pushing this narrative a little too far.

Damsel (2024)

Damsel is Netflix’s latest fantasy epic film, starring Millie Bobby Brown as she flips the familiar fairy tale of a damsel in distress entirely on its head. According to IMDb’s summary of the film, Damsel follows “a dutiful damsel” who “agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt.”

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau, Damsel follows the royal family in a distant and barren landscape, trying their best to make sure that their kingdom doesn’t suffer the effects of a harsh winter and make sure that their subjects don’t starve. Lord and Lady Bayford (Ray Winstone and Angela Bassett) are the father and stepmother of Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) and young Floria (Brooke Carter).

A distant kingdom writes to Lord Bayford with an offer to wed Elodie to their son, Prince Henry (Nick Robinson), in exchange for financial security for their kingdom. Knowing what is at stake for her people, Elodie agrees, although she has reservations about the agreement.

Despite her reservations, the family goes to this rich and beautiful land and is pleasantly surprised by how beautiful and lush it is. Captivated by wealth and security for their kingdom, both families go through with the arranged marriage. On her wedding day, an odd ceremony occurs in the mountains, which starts amping up the creep factor. It isn’t until the end of the ceremony that we figure out that Elodie isn’t a bride; she is a sacrifice as part of an agreement and tradition that the royal family has maintained to a dragon that has endangered this beautiful kingdom since the first rulers landed on these shores.

After struggling to survive and save her little sister from the clutches of this dragon, she reveals to her the devious secrets behind the royal family’s plot. She and the dragon (voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo) work together to get revenge for both of them. Raining fire from the heavens, Elodie, Floria, and her stepmother sail off into the sunset on a journey homeward, with the dragon flying by their side.

Taking The World by Storm

Damsel was first released on Netflix on March 8th. According to Netflix’s Top 10 chart, the film is currently sitting in first place during its first week of publication. The only issue with the Top 10 chart is that it measures all the movies and series that are ranking in the Top 10 based on a specific week period, and the latest Top 10 ratings are measured from March 4th to March 10th.

In only two days, Damsel managed to snag first place on the chart with 64.8 million hours viewed and 35.3 million views. This is an absolutely staggering amount of views. To put it in perspective, we hopped on over to FlixPatrol. This helpful site tracks the most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix worldwide at any given time. As of yesterday, Damsel is the most-watched Netflix movie in the world.

Critics Aren’t So In Love With Damsel

Although the movie has so many views and is clearly one of the most popular movies on Netflix, the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes scores reflect a different narrative. The most obvious way to know what critics think about a movie is to look at the Tomatometer, which is sitting at a really underwhelming 56% for Netflix’s Damsel. Fans seem to enjoy the movie more than critics did, but not by a staggering amount, as the audience score is currently at 69%.

Another way to know how people feel about a film is to review the reviews and see what everyone says about Damsel. The general consensus critics seemed to come to on Rotten Tomatoes was that Millie Bobby Brown did a great job portraying a beautiful young woman who had to step into the role of an action hero and look out for herself. Still, her performance had to work hard “to balance the scales against the film’s underpowered story and occasionally convincing effects.”

Some critics gave the film slightly more positive reviews, saying it was refreshing to see an action film that was female-led and challenged the traditional idea of fairy tales while supporting the empowerment of women and the importance of sisterhood.

At the other end of the spectrum, Michael Cook, an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes, called the movie derivative, saying that it was just retelling a story that we have seen many times before. While Millie Bobby Brown saw an opportunity to shine in this film, it “wasted the talents of Angela Bassett and Robin Wright” because of the thin storyline.

Fairy Tales Just Aren’t The Same Anymore

When you think of fairy tales, you think of the stories that we read and loved as children, stories about heroes and gorgeous princesses who overcome curses and win the battle against the evil that they face through compassion, kindness, and usually always love. What Hollywood is putting out these days and masking as a fairy tale isn’t the same anymore.

While there are many reasons for the changes that have taken place over the last couple of decades when it comes to the movies and stories that we see in modern media and many really important aspects that have improved, like the presence of representation and diversity in movies, series, and all forms of entertainment, one big factor is the idea of girl power.

Don’t get me wrong, as a woman myself, growing up, I always wondered why many of the princesses had to rely on a prince to swoop in and save the day, like the way Snow White couldn’t wake up without true love’s kiss. Cinderella couldn’t find a way out of her own awful circumstances. Rapunzel never made it out of her tower on her own.

So, when you look at the story being told by Damsel, a young princess who falls into the trap and scheme of her evil mother-in-law, Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright), and steps into the role of her own hero, getting herself, her sister, and even the dragon out of the clutches of this unending cycle of death and revenge, you might be thinking it’s a great message to send to young girls around the world. It wouldn’t be wrong, but there is always much more to the story than what’s on the surface.

First, Elodie isn’t the only powerful female figure in the movie. Robin Wright’s role as the queen of her land is so strong that her husband, King Roderick (Milo Twomey), barely says anything throughout the film. It quickly becomes clear that this family and kingdom are a Matriarchy.

With the power of having to step into the role as protector of her family and of her land, Queen Isabelle is clearly the one orchestrating everything, from the fake weddings to the ritual up in the mountain tops, and the one who calls all the shots when it comes to throwing young Floria into the literal maw of the dragon to keep her end of the bargain. While we might love to say, “That would never be us”, and just regard her as the evil stepmother, mother-in-law, or queen that many of our favourite fairy tales have, Queen Isabelle is also a cautionary tale of what happens when a woman has to step into power and doesn’t have the support that she needs, having to do everything herself, and the corruption that can sometimes come with that level of authority.

This isn’t to say Elodie will ever turn out like Queen Isabelle. Still, once she was forced to put her inner damsel in distress aside and step into the role of her own protector, she was changed forever. She did so out of necessity and survival, not necessarily because she wanted to.

Secondly, every princess we grew up loving in the fairy tales was strong in her own way, even if she wasn’t strong enough to slay the dragon or let an entire kingdom be burned to the ground in the name of revenge. Cinderella is so strong that she was able to forgive her step-sisters and her stepmother for the way that they treat her. Snow White is so kind and compassionate that she never looks down on the dwarves she is surrounded by, coming to be accepted as one of them despite their position as outcasts of society.

In the original story, Rapunzel’s love was so strong that the prince she had fallen in love with followed her to the ends of the earth and lost his sight, wading through thorns to get to her. She loved him, scars and all. Belle’s heart was so pure that she could see through to the Beast’s heart, and he never would have lifted the curse without her love.

While we all want the girls of future generations to be survivors, we also need to get back to letting girls be girls and remembering that physical strength and proving you don’t need a prince to save you from the dragon aren’t the point of fairy tales. The point is to teach future generations the important values and to remember the great strength of kindness.

