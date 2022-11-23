Several streaming services have launched in South Africa over the last few years, starting with Netflix and Showmax. Both services quickly rose to popularity, proving to the rest that there was a market for them here. However, Netflix’s market shares in South Africa continues to grow and is over twice the size of many other streaming services’ shares combined, including Disney+, AppleTV+ and Mubi.

The lovely folks at JustWatch shared valuable information with us about the market trends that some leading streaming services seemed to be experiencing. JustWatch is a streaming guide that offers international support, helping over 20 million users a month find something great to watch across many leading streaming platforms across 119 countries. In addition, they shared with us the newest data about the third-quarter market shares of streaming services.

Reportedly, Netflix is a clear winner here in South Africa, dominating market shares and popularity. AppleTV+ and Mubi are sharing the bottom spot in 5th place.

In terms of how their shares have developed during the third quarter, Disney+ has seen a significant improvement. It added a total of +4% since its May launch. Showmax has also maintained its positive development, gaining +2% shares. Once again, Mubi seems to be in last place, struggling to keep their shares, decreasing by -1% in the third quarter of this year.

What does all of this mean? First, it looks like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Showmax are staying on top here in South Africa and are some of the best streaming services for South Africans to subscribe to.

Streaming Services in South Africa

Back in the day, DStv used to be our only way of consuming international content and shows; otherwise, many of us were limited to SABC 1, 2, 3 and eTV, besides what we could access from video and DVD stores. However, a recent but magnificent development has reached South African shores through streaming services, allowing you to watch unlimited content for a monthly subscription fee. So, are you looking for the best streaming service in South Africa? Here are some of the more popular options.

Netflix

Netflix is available here in South Africa and has four prices for subscription services, ranging from the cheapest package (mobile) at R49 per month to the most expensive (premium) at R199 per month. Each tier of the subscription service offers different benefits, so be sure to choose one that suits your budget and needs. Netflix is considered the number 1 most popular streaming service in South Africa.

Showmax

Like Netflix, Showmax has a few different options like Mobile, Mobile Pro, Showmax and Showmax Pro, with prices ranging from R39 a month to R349 a month (this is the updated projected prices that will be active as of the 1st of February, 2023). It is also worth mentioning that Showmax is the second most popular streaming service in South Africa.

Disney+

Disney+ is one of the most recently available streaming services in SA and offers the option of paying a monthly or yearly subscription. Viewers can decide if they want to pay R119 a month or R1190 a year, saving them two months’ worth of payments and getting a year’s subscription for ten months.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime/Prime Video comes with all the benefits of an Amazon Prime account (for Amazon online shopping) and its exclusive streaming service. Here in SA, the service cost is R79 a month, and it is worth mentioning that this is the 4th most popular streaming service in South Africa after Google Play.

AppleTV+

AppleTV has two tiers: the base service and the + service. AppleTV will cost you R84.99 a month, while AppleTV+ gives you access to more content and costs R124.99 a month. Both services provide access to all of their exclusive content and more.

Tell us, which streaming service (available in South Africa) do you believe is the best?