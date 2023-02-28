Off The Grid is a fantastic new battle royale from Gunzilla Games in collaboration with District 9‘s director, Neill Blomkamp. And if the game is anything like the short film created by the Elysium creator, we’re in for a very good time.

Off The Grid Short Film

Made in CGI to mirror what we can expect from the game, the Off The Grid short film is available on YouTube and introduces characters we could possibly see in the game.

The film introduces the setting of Cascadia, which is a mega-corp, futuristic setting. We get a good look at the technological enhancements that the characters are using — like the visor that Vincent is using and the cybernetic body modifications of enhanced soldiers that are guns for hire. We also see some kind of artificial intelligence running the show, pulling all the strings behind the scenes.

The six-minute Neill Blomkamp Off The Grid short film is an information dump. We learn a lot about how the world works. Some hints about the mega-corporation suggest ‘patients’ that shouldn’t be picked up by an ambulance and taken to a state hospital and some of the underhanded experiments that they are doing.

Off The Grid Game

Off The Grid is an upcoming battle royale shooter that Gunzilla is developing. The game is described as a “dystopian Battle Royale designed to evolve the genre by strongly emphasising narrative progression. Players fight in both PvP skirmishes and PvE storyline missions using the same map inhabited by other players in real-time.” Seeing a battle royale with a firm emphasis on the story and more to it than just fighting other players is extremely exciting.

Gunzilla was set up last year, after which they quickly began pre-production on its first game (which will be Off The Grid). The development team features talent that previously worked for development giants like Crytek, Ubisoft, EA, and more.

Now, you might wonder why a director like Neill Blomkamp would be part of the game’s creative team. He not only directed the short promotional film but is also the Chief Visionary Officer. The director has worked on dystopian movies like District 9, Elysium and Chappie. Now he is working with different team members at Gunzilla to decide the best routes forward for design, audio, storytelling, and more. The films he has done before sharing the game’s aesthetic and his storytelling ability tie in with the game’s emphasis on the narrative.

Off the Grid has a release window set for sometime during 2023, but a more narrowed-down release date is yet to be decided.

