With Naughty Dog studios having released critically acclaimed games such as The Last of Us and The Uncharted series, it should come as no surprise that fans would be excited for the announcement of their next game. However, Neil Druckmann, head of Naughty Dog, provided further information on the new game and revealed that it would be structured like a TV show. This comment has received backlash from fans as they believe games should be games, not films. And narrative-wise, the PlayStation exclusives are already receiving much praise for their well-told stories. So, how much more story-orientated could Druckmann possibly make this new game?

Neil Druckmann, head of Naughty Dog and the creator of the critically acclaimed The Last of Us games, has recently announced that Naughty Dog’s next game is in development. He elaborated on this news by saying that he plans to have the game ‘structured like a TV show’. And as fans’ reactions suggest, this is not the most innovative idea. However, he also went on to say that he would not be working on the game by himself either.

What Exactly Is Neil Druckmann Planning?

As far as fans are aware, the new game’s premise is still under wraps. The only news revealed is what the game structure will look like. Druckmann, in an interview with The New Yorker, announced his plan for the game to be more like a television show which implies that the game will be very interactive but also heavily story-orientated.

He further explained that he was not the only person working on the game. He has hired an entire team to help him write the script. And while fans are panicking about this news, he states that the game will be unlike anything the studio has previously released. Of course, this statement could ring true in a good or a bad way. But looking back on titles such as the God of War franchise, the game might also stay true to Naughty Dog’s reputation of producing cinematic masterpieces in the form of interactive media.

How Did Fans Take The News?

As stated above, the news was met with a lot of backlash following this reveal by Druckmann. The information was posted on Twitter via The Game Awards account, and fans were furious. They referred to the fact that there is already a film for The Uncharted series, and in the coming weeks, The Last of Us television adaptation will be released by HBO. The need for a game that is structured like a film or series does not seem plausible when there are good possibilities of the new game also gaining its adaptation.

However, fans may jump the gun with their reactions as they are still in the dark about what the game will be about. In all fairness, the game’s narrative might be appropriate for a structure of this nature. But only time will be able to tell as more information is revealed in the future. Based on Naughty Dog’s track record, their next game could turn out to be another hit with gamers worldwide.

Update: Neil Druckmann took to Twitter to clarify his comments and reveal what he actually meant when he said that Naughty Dog’s next game will be structured like a TV show.

