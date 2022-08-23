It’s finally happening, folks. The script for National Treasure 3 has finally been written and will be making its way into the hands of the iconic Nicolas Cage shortly.

National Treasure was released back in 2004, was directed by Jon Turteltaub and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. The infamous movie needs no introduction but in summary, meets Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian, cryptographer, and treasure hunter. Joined by the legendary likes of Harvey Keitel, Jon Voight, Diane Kruger, Sean Bean, Justin Bartha, and Christopher Plummer, National Treasure finds the lead actor tackling a mystery that involves the American Freemasons, the American Revolutionary War, and in the iconic National Treasure act, stealing the Declaration of Independence.

The initial release was met with mixed reviews from critics, but audiences loved seeing Nic Cage in this old-school adventure romp, to the point where the sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets was equally well supported in 2007, both movies being box office successes, leading to fans waiting and hoping for a National Treasure 3 starring Nicolas Cage to this day.

Nicolas Cage Dashed Hopes of a Sequel

Due to the new Disney+ series, National Treasure: Edge of History being in development currently, Cage was asked if audiences will see a big screen adventure alongside the Disney+ series, and the actor dashed fan’s hopes for National Treasure 3, stating that the plan was simply to move the franchise into serial format for the streaming service:

“No, the priority was to turn it into a TV show, so I would say probably not.”

Not much is known about the plot and story of the series thus far aside from the fact that it follows a new, younger cast of characters on a treasure hunt (duh). Lead actress, Lisette Alexis has since revealed that the series will be a continuation of the movies:

“The treasure that we follow and uncovering all of the mysteries, that we have on the show – each episode kind of leads into the next. I think parts of the treasure [followed in the series] were mentioned in the second movie. I don’t know if I could say that – but the pan-American treasure was introduced then, so it’s a continuation of the original movies only twenty years later.”

One of the biggest clues that corroborate her statement that the movies and the series might be connected is that Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel will be reprising their roles as computer expert and friend of Benjamin Gates – Riley Poole and FBI Special Agent Peter Sadusky respectively.

No official release date has yet been given; however it is expected to land on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

Great News About a Great Script

It appears that Nicolas Cage may have spoken too soon, as in an interview with Comicbook.com, producer of the original movies Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that work has started on a possible National Treasure 3, and that a “really good” script has been written and will be sent to the lead actor without delay.

“Let’s hope we’re working on the script right now. Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly.”

It may be too early in the process to say for sure if this is happening or not, but coming straight from the producer, the news seems like it could be true. Fans have been waiting and hoping for another sequel to the iconic movie, so if this does happen, let’s hope that it lives up to the expectations that have been building for the better part of two decades.

Would you like to see a National Treasure 3?