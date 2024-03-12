Summary:

Natalia Tena has reportedly joined the MCU for an unknown project, sparking speculation among fans about her potential role.

Many fans speculate that Tena might portray the mutant Rogue, especially with X-Men set to become part of the MCU.

Rogue is known for her ability to absorb properties from anyone she touches, including memories and superpowers.

In recent MCU news, Marvel has signed on the prominent Harry Potter star Natalia Tena. Tena is known for starring as Nymphadora Tonks in the JK Rowling movie series and even appearing in the HBO series Game of Thrones as the wildling Osha for part of the series and the latest chapter of John Wick as the standing leader of the Ruska Roma. Now that she could be joining the MCU, fans are curious about whom she might be portraying and what that means for the MCU.

Role in the MCU

Since finding out that Natalia Tena has reportedly already joined the MCU as part of an unknown project which she has already filmed all of her scenes for, through sources like Daniel Richtman and @cosmic_marvel, the MCU fan base has gone to work trying to imagine who she might be portraying.

While official news isn’t out yet, and there is no way of genuinely telling until Marvel releases a public announcement or we get to see a trailer for the project she was filming for, many fans speculate, or instead hope, that she might play the role of the mutant Rogue.

Now that X-Men is set to become part of the MCU once again, we can expect to see more mutants crop up in MCU projects. However, it will be interesting to see which versions or timelines the MCU will bring to life first.

As many X-Men fans will know, Rogue is a mutant with the fantastic but deadly ability to absorb properties from anyone she comes into contact with. She can absorb memories and even superpowers for a mutant or someone strong enough to withstand her draining ability. For the average non-mutant, she can even take someone’s life force, which is, unfortunately, how she figured out that she was a mutant in the first place.

While we know the version of Rogue working alongside the X-Men after being recruited by Professor X, a version of her was part of an evil organization known as the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Which version might we see shortly, considering all of Natalia Tena’s scenes have already been filmed?

Might Not Be a Good Idea

While Natalia Tena’s appearance in the MCU is excellent news for her fans, it could bode poorly for Captain Marvel fans. But how?

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel, has been a prominent figure in the Marvel universe since her fated arrival in Captain Marvel (2019). Since then, she has made many appearances in the MCU, such as in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and even in WandaVision, but most recently, she appeared in The Marvels.

If you have been paying attention to the MCU world, The Marvels was technically an epic, critical, and commercial failure. While Brie Larson was previously keen to keep her role going forward despite The Marvels‘s failure, there might have been a different tune playing in recent history.

When recently asked about her return to Marvel, Brie Larson responded extremely cryptically and clipped, simply saying, “I don’t have anything to say about that,” while chatting to Terri Seymour and Adam Glassman on the red carpet at the 2024 SAGA Awards. While it didn’t seem heartbroken, there might be nothing exciting in her future regarding Marvel.

But again, why is all of this important? If Brie Larson hasn’t been included in any recent Marvel projects, what does Natalia Tena’s appearance have to do with it? It all comes back to the possibility that she could be playing Rogue.

In one storyline in The X-Men, Rogue permanently steals Carol Danver’s powers, eliminating Captain Marvel and taking on her abilities for herself. This means Natalia Tena could potentially and momentarily replace Brie Larson as a pseudo-Captain Marvel.

As one of the most well-known and well-established characters in the MCU at the moment, and after losing so many of our favourite characters and stars in the last phase of the MCU, booting Brie Larson, whom many fans love despite the failure of her most recent appearance, could be a nail in the coffin as far as the MCU fanbase is concerned.

But that’s all just speculation for now, so unfortunately, we will have to wait and see where Natalia Tena crops up in the future and what happens with Captain Marvel in the MCU.

Who do you think Harry Potter star Natalia Tena will play in the MCU?