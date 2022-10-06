Snoopy debuted in a Peanuts comic back in 1950 and over the years he has gained a lot of popularity and become a huge part of popular culture. About a decade after NASA was founded in 1958, the space agency and the people behind the famous beagle began a collaboration that holds fast still to this day. Snoopy has been to space before, back in 1990 and now he will be heading back on NASA’s Artemis I (a next-generation SLS (Space Launch System) rocket) as a part of its first flight mission.

RELATED: Space Jam 3: Director Wants The Rock

NASA’s Collaboration with Snoopy

The Collaboration between the space agency and the beloved cartoon beagles dates back to the days of the Apollo program. Snoopy’s likeness was even used for the Silver Snoopy award, which has been given to the agency’s employees and contractors by astronauts as a way to celebrate achievements that relate to successful space missions and human flight safety.

It was started in the hopes that the cartoon’s involvement at the space agency would spark children’s interest in NASA and what they were doing. The idea was that this would eventually lead to kids wanting to pursue science or engineering and become the explorers of the future.

Why is Snoopy Heading to Space

In every rocket that has had a crew capsule, there has been a zero-g indicator (which has usually been a soft toy brought onto the rocket by a member of the crew), which is used as a way to signal to astronauts that they have left the earth’s atmosphere and will now experience weightlessness.

This time Snoopy will be acting at the zero-g indicator once again, though his time he will be the solitary member aboard the ship. While there won’t be a crew on the SLS rocket when Snoopy does eventually go on his journey to space, there will be cameras in the capsule so that flight engineers will be able to see exactly when the rocket has broken free from the earth’s gravitational pull.

The senior vice president of Peanuts Worldwide, Melissa Menta has stated that for Snoopy’s upcoming mission to space her team “want to go all out” and make sure that the beagle is properly prepared for his journey, so the toy that is being put aboard the ship is going to be dressed up in an intricately designed suit that has been modelled after the space suit worn by NASA astronauts and has been made from the same material.

RELATED: New Mario Movie Poster is Currently The Butt of All Jokes

The First Time Snoopy Went to Space

Back in 1990, Snoopy went on his first mission to space along with his 5 human crewmates aboard the shuttle Columbia during its STS-32 mission, during which the crew deployed the military communications satellite, Syncom IV-F5 (which has also been known as Leasat ) and they retrieved NASA’s LDEF (Long Duration Exposure Facility).

What are your thoughts on Snoopy making a return to space in NASA’s Artemis?