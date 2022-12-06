A Capetonian entrepreneur has created MyTank, an app that consolidates all the necessary information into an easy, readable platform to tell you which petrol stations are near you. In addition, the app will tell you where you would get the best value for your money and where you should go depending on what rewards programmes you are subscribed to. MyTank is going to change the state of all motorists in South Africa.

MyTank

Rob Gardner has developed his first app to help motorists around South Africa find the best prices for diesel and make the most of their rewards programmes. The app is available on a browser through mytank.co.za. There is also an Android app and is totally free. The app has a built-in map showing motorists where they can find a station and the price of filling up a 55-litre tank at each outlet. It can even factor in the fuel cost for driving to the station from the user’s location.

Users can use the browser or register for an account, which makes the experience a little more tailored to their needs. They can then customize the size of their fuel tank for their specific vehicle. By adding the different rewards programmes they are subscribed to, they can even include levels and tiers to personalize the results.

The app can then tell users the price to fill up per litre, the price to fill up an entire tank. MyTank then gives the option to deduct the value they earn from their rewards from the total cost to quickly see which petrol station will be best for them.

Rob Gardner

The creator of the MyTank app describes himself as an entrepreneur interested in tech and production design that decided to make an app to make his own experience more effortless and hopefully do the same for other motorists in South Africa, especially with the cost of fuel these days.

“Some of the rewards programmes are notoriously hard to decode, so I wanted to provide a simple ‘apples-for-apples’ comparison and keep it super easy and intuitive with just enough info to allow users to make informed decisions,” Gardner said. He noticed that he would sometimes get less back and wanted to create a way for users to see the best value for money they could get out of filling up their vehicles. Thankfully, the app does all the necessary calculations for you, making the average motorist’s life much easier.

Gardner is currently negotiating with oil companies to get all their fuel stations registered on the MyTank app, making it even easier for consumers to choose which station they should go to for their needs. “Fuel stations – should they wish to subscribe – can set all their details,” this would mean that they would be able to add their amenities, facilities and ATMs, restaurants, load-shedding status, as well as the prices for fuel that they are using at that station and any specials and promotions they have running at the time. Need to fill up and also get something for lunch? The app can tell you which station is the best option for you.

This innovative idea is brilliant, especially with the constantly fluctuating fuel price in South Africa, helping you keep up with costs and get the best value for your money and the best rewards.

