Kōhei Horikoshi deserves much praise for creating one of the most prominent manga and anime series in recent years. As such, the sixth season of the My Hero Academia anime adaptation has recently ended after a fantastic run. Naturally, fans are excited about where we will end up in the upcoming season, so many have taken to reading the manga. And the latest chapter of My Hero Academia has officially brought the narrative to a climax, leaving fans excited for the next chapter’s release on Monday, 8 May 2023. Unfortunately, chapter 386 foreshadows the death of some major My Hero Academia characters.

Warning: Major spoilers for the latest chapter of My Hero Academia are below.

RELATED: 28 Best Old Anime Movies That Can Be Considered Classics

To recap, our pro heroes are now facing off against All for One, who has used Eri’s quirk to revert himself to his prime. The villain is now trying to make his way to Shigaraki to absorb him and become the ultimate tyrant. However, he must make his way there quickly before Eri’s quirk kills him. With a shortage of heroes in My Hero Academia available to stop All for One, none other than All Might steps up to destroy his arch-nemesis. Of course, this is in addition to the chaos ensuing throughout the city. So now fans wonder what this means for some of their favourite characters, specifically All Might.

How Will All Might Fight All for One Without His Quirk?

This is the question My Hero Academia fans have been asking for the last week, concerned at the prospect of All Might fighting the monster that is now All for One (AFO). As it stands, AFO has taken Hawk’s quirk and is now flying towards Shigaraki at the speed of light. While this is happening, Midoriya is fighting Shigaraki on the other side of the city, his hands quite literally tied. Simultaneously, Endeavor is fighting Dabi at Gunga while Shoto and Ida are on their way to rescue civilians from the U.A. Bunker, which is on the brink of collapse.

AFO has already wiped out most of the Pro Heroes at Gunga, so no one can stop him from reaching Shigaraki before he perishes. As he is travelling, we see All Might waiting in an empty street with the same mysterious briefcase we saw him carry a few chapters prior. Of course, we all know he is there to fight AFO, as we learned through his brief conversation with Shoto and Ida, where he advised them to head to Gunga. Toshinori assures the students that a great ally will stop the menacing villain.

As AFO spots All Might, we see him give one of the most bone-chilling smiles in the series yet. And then All Might’s briefcase begins to transform along with his car behind him in a breathtaking sequence. Unfortunately, the chapter ends before we can see the result of this transformation, and this has left fans speculating. Will the briefcase give All Might a Gundam-style mobile suit? Is the technology in My Hero Academia advanced enough that it could beat AFO? Or is this a complete misdirect, and Horikoshi has a surprise up his sleeve for us?

There are two ways the fight can go. But first, we must remember that All Might does not necessarily need to win this fight. Instead, he must ensure AFO loses by regressing out of existence because of Eri’s powerful quirk. So essentially, he would be stalling for time. And it has been made evident that nothing save for Midoriya can stop AFO at this point. This is apparent in the way he levelled the army of Pro Heroes in Gunga as well as his former OP ally, Gigantomachia. So, how would All Might do this?

Well, one theory lies in All Might’s briefcase transforming into a heavy-armoured robotic suit. Of course, this is Horikoshi’s way of referencing Tony Stark’s Iron Man Suitcase Suit in Iron Man 2 (2010). And it would not be too far-fetched that such a suit was designed, with many believing it to be a product of U.A.’s principal, Nezu. However, after establishing the strength AFO now possesses, it seems impossible for a Hulkbuster-style suit to be enough to even slow the villain down.

And this leads us back to a vital character appearance in the series’ first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018). This character is none other than David Shield, a former sidekick scientist who creates support items for heroes. One scene, in particular, sees David trying to convince All Might to use his “Quirk Amplification Device”, but the hero refuses. Ultimately, the device would allow users to enhance their quirk similarly to Trigger, but without the damaging effects the drug caused.

As for how powerful the device would make one’s quirk, we turn to the movie’s main villain, Wolfram. Having stolen the device, his powers increased to the point where he was a match for All Might. Granted, All Might was exhausted at this point. However, upon Wolfram’s defeat, the device was destroyed. This does not mean it could not be replicated later if David’s research was still around. And giving it to the former Number One Hero to take down the greatest threat we have seen yet would make sense.

The device was a grey headset and some blue cartridges, and we see All Might’s armour to be much bigger. However, considering the physical state of the former hero, it would make sense to have such a device be much bigger to accommodate for what was lost. In addition, it could be an upgraded version of the device that incorporates Eri’s blood/quirk into its system, also reverting All Might to his prime while dealing the least damage to his body.

RELATED: The Top 15 Legendary Anime Fights of All Time

Will All Might Die in This Fight Against One for All?

It goes without saying that Toshinori Yagi is many people’s favourite character, both in the show and in the manga. However, we met the hero in a weakened state, with many worrying that every fight could be his last. In fact, we even get ominous foreshadowing from Sir Nighteye during the Internship Arc that All Might would die a horrible death. Granted, Midoriya proved Nighteye’s quirk to be inaccurate by beating Overhaul, but this has not been the only foreshadowing we have received.

One for All is concerned; Midoriya is yet to unlock his full power due to All Might still being alive. As harsh as it may sound, All Might is the missing vestige, and his death would make Midoriya truly powerful. The entirety of chapter 386 felt like it would be the last time we see All Might. The way he spoke to everyone, his facial expressions, and the uttering of his most iconic line, “I am here!” at the end of the chapter…it all felt like heavy foreshadowing. Not to mention, “I AM HERE” is the title of the chapter, making this an even scarier moment for fans.

Therefore, it would be surprising if the hero survives the fight at all. With Shigaraki being AFO’s successor, like how Midoriya is All Might’s, this would be an excellent way for both characters to pass their torches. Ultimately, it seems unlikely that All Might will beat AFO, but it does seem very possible for both of them to die in this fight. AFO killing All Might will give Midoriya the strength he needs to overpower Shigaraki.

But this would be after AFO is able to absorb Shigaraki. Although everyone believes AFO’s consciousness would be in control, it would be an epic turn of events if Shigaraki absorbed AFO instead. This would mean Shigaraki now has a part of his “mentor”, similar to Midoriya and One for All. The result would be two legacy characters facing off against each other in one epic battle that could bring the entire series to a head.

Of course, a massive concern for many My Hero Academia fans is that All Might’s fight will not do him justice. And considering how prominent a character Toshinori is, it is doubtful that Horikoshi will have the hero die in vain. However, if this is All Might’s last stand, one thing fans can be sure about is that the hero will go out having fulfilled his dream of making the world a better place. Or, at the very least, contributing towards it. There is a reason Hirokoshi titled this arc the ‘Final War’.

RELATED:Top 20 Best Anime of 2023 So Far That You Can Stream Right Now

Which Other Characters Might Meet Their End in the Final War Arc?

It seems All Might is not the only character we have to worry about. Our current Number One Hero, Endeavor, is currently going up against Dabi in Gunga. Starting out as one of the least likeable characters in the series, he has come a long way in terms of character development. In fact, we have seen him try and redeem his terrible actions with his family and form a bond with Shoto. As we know, Dabi is his son, and the pair have an intense history filled with pain.

Endeavor is yet another character where it has felt like his death is being foreshadowed. Although a big part of this is his internal struggle with all the guilt from his actions. Despite redeeming himself many times, the hero does not feel he has done so at all. This is especially true where Dabi is concerned, as we know he experienced immense guilt, having thought his son died because of him. And now, their feud has come to a head in this intense battle in Gunga.

Dabi’s flames have reached a temperature so high that he could self-combust at any moment if the temperature goes up any further. In fact, he might end up going supernova, delivering a blast so powerful it will wipe out everything in a 5km (3 miles) radius. But, of course, the U.A. shelter that is currently collapsing just so happens to be within range. It has been estimated that it would take 10 minutes for Dabi to explode, but at this rate, the shelter could possibly collapse before then.

As we know, All Might has advised Shoto and Ida to get to Gunga to save everyone in the shelter. Furthermore, he specified that their quirks were essential to saving these civilians, which means three possible scenarios could play out. Ida unlocks speeds we have never seen before to get Shoto to the shelter on time, while we have witnessed Shoto reveal two new powerful moves: Phosphor and Great Glacial Aegir.

The first scenario would see Shoto using one of these techniques to stop Dabi from exploding. While Phosphor would be appropriate for this, Great Glacial Aegir could also stop the explosion from hitting the shelter. The second scenario could result in Ida’s death. With how fast he is currently moving, it is possible that he would take Dabi and move him out of range. However, this would most likely result in his death. As Hoshikori is pulling out all the stops, one or more of the U.A. students dying in this arc will not come as a surprise.

And finally, the third and most likely scenario would see Endeavor sacrificing himself to save everyone. Most likely, he would move Dabi out of range, redeeming himself in the most heroic fashion possible, both as a hero and a father. This would beg the question of why Shoto would be needed in Gunga, but it would likely be to see a final reunion to say goodbye. This seems most likely as the remaining Todoroki family members in the shelter are also trying to make their way to Endeavor. While this will be another devastating blow in addition to All Might’s possible death, it will make for a fantastic moment for the character.

RELATED: Which White-Haired Anime Character Is The Most Iconic?

Will Hero Killer: Stain Play Any Part in the Final Fight?

Throughout the chapter, we see Stain watching the heroes from the shadows. In fact, we see him name the last line of heroes as “True, Altruistic Heroes”, showing he supports them fully. But, as we know, up until this point, he had the most respect for All Might. And it would be hard to believe that Horikoshi wrote these scenes without a payoff. So, when looking at Stain’s quirk, it would make the most sense that he either joins Endeavor or All Might.

Bloodcurdle would be helpful in stopping Dabi from exploding and incapacitating AFO. But, of course, he can only help one hero, and it seems most likely that it would be All Might. Fans have been ecstatic about a team-up between the former Number One Hero and the Hero Killer: Stain. And it would make sense after so many villains have reformed and redeemed themselves by helping in the fight against AFO, such as La Brava, Gentle Criminal, and Lady Nagant.

RELATED: The Top 14 Best Superhero Anime Of All Time Ranked

Are you excited about My Hero Academia chapter 386?