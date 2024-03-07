Summary:

We’ve all got that one Batman that just sticks with us and becomes our favourite, right? The version that first made us believe some rich guy could actually make a difference by dressing up like a bat and punching criminals in the face.

Maybe it was the campy 1960s TV show with Adam West and that iconic “Batusi.” Or the more recent gritty, brooding flicks with Christian Bale taking the character to some seriously dark places that gave you chills. Whichever it was, each new interpretation has left its mark on Batman fans across generations.

But what about the big names out there – the A-list celebs tabloids fawn over? Movie stars, much like comics fans, have their favourite Dark Knight. Who do you think is their personal favourite live-action, Batman?

In this list, we’re pulling back the curtain to hear straight from the celebs themselves on their all-time favourite Batman!

Kevin Conroy – Michael Keaton (Batman – 1989)

Let’s begin with the man most Bat-fans would agree is the most legendary Caped Crusader of them all, Kevin Conroy. The actor lent his voice to the animated version of the character in some of his most memorable outings, also voicing him in the Arkham video game series.

Conroy’s favourite Batman is none other than Michael Keaton, who embodied the character in the 1989 Tim Burton film. The voice actor revealed this in a 2022 I Hear Voices podcast interview. According to him, when he saw Keaton, he immediately thought, “Well, he’s nailed it. He’s got it. He’s going to get the whole franchise because I love him as an actor.“

Kevin Smith – Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – 2016)

Poor Batfleck never got his chance to shine. After barely surviving the rocky DCEU, Affleck’s tenure as the Caped Crusader remains one of the best elements of Snyder’s take on the DC universe. It’s not just fans who think this way – even acclaimed filmmakers agree.

Just ask Clerks director Kevin Smith. According to him, Ben Affleck “Might be the best Batman yet.” In a list that has some of the most beloved actors of our generation competing for that title, there is considerable praise coming from Smith.

Alan Ritchson – Michael Keaton (Batman – 1989)

A man well acquainted with the world of DC Comics, Alan Ritchson is now making waves as Jack Reacher in the Amazon Prime Video series. With his imposing frame and raw physicality, it’s no surprise that Ritchson is one of the leading candidates to play Batman in James Gunn’s reimagined DCU.

Born in 1982, Ritchson mentions the 1989 Batman movie as the one that made him fall in love with the character. “ I still remember the big, long pistol coming out of Joker’s pants as he goes to shoot down the Batplane” – an iconic scene between Michael Keaton’s Batman and Jack Nicholson’s gangster Joker.

Stephen Amell – Christian Bale (Batman Begins – 2005)

Best known for his role as Arrow‘s Oliver Queen, Stephen Amell has become one of the most renowned characters in the CW’s Arrowverse. After years of playing Green Arrow, Amell has mentioned that he’d love to join any Batman-related project that might emerge from Gunn’s DCU.

However, when it comes to the Caped Crusader, Amell has made his preferences clear. Not only has he mentioned Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy as an inspiration for him, but he’s directly compared it to his work in Arrow. It’s safe to say Amell admires Christian Bale’s unique take on the Dark Knight – and so do a good number of Batman’s fans.

Zoë Kravitz – Christian Bale (Batman Begins – 2005)

The most recent Catwoman, Zoë Kravitz, has left fans shocked with her energetic take on the enigmatic character. Like much of Matt Reeves’ vision of Gotham, Kravitz’s Selina Kyle blends perfectly with the image of a realistic corrupt city infused with some comic book charm.

Kravitz didn’t pick Robert Pattinson, her co-star, as her favourite Batman. Instead, she went for Christian Bale. Perhaps more notoriously, Kravitz mentioned her favourite Catwomen. According to her, it’s a toss-up between Eartha Kitt and Michelle Pfeiffer. Curiously enough, she didn’t pick Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman, who starred opposite to Bale in The Dark Knight Rises.

Mark Hamill – Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series – 1992)

When your filmography includes Luke Skywalker and the Joker, you know you’ll forever live in the geek hall of fame. That’s what happened to Mark Hamill, the man who unites fandoms with his outstanding acting range and killer take on the Clown Prince of Crime in Batman: The Animated Series.

For many fans, Hamill is the ultimate Joker. He might not have played the character in live-action, but his raspy Joker voice is etched in the brains of millions of The Animated Series and Arkham fans everywhere. It’s no surprise that he’s expressed his admiration for Conroy throughout his career, even honouring him as his “Brother“ when Conroy passed in 2022.

George Clooney – Adam West (Batman – 1966)

George Clooney might have a bat-credit card, but in his eyes, that is not enough to make him the best live-action Caped Crusader. Clooney embodied the character in the divisive 1997 flick Batman & Robin. Clooney’s suave portrayal of the Dark Knight might have been inspired by his off-screen persona, as he has a unique favourite, Batman.

Clooney admires Adam West’s legendarily campy take on Batman. Maybe the Batusi enthralled Clooney – or maybe it was seeing the Bat-shark repellent in action that Clooney admired so much. Jokes aside, West essentially created the first mainstream live-action version of Batman, and that’s a merit that only a handful of actors can claim.

Seth Green – Adam West (Batman – 1966)

From Family Guy to Robot Chicken, Seth Green has enjoyed a fruitful voice acting career over the last two decades. Seth MacFarlane’s Family Guy managed to reunite an amazing cast of voice talents, including that of the original groovy Batman himself, Adam West.

For years, Green and West worked together voicing Family Guy characters. That might be why Green stands by his conviction that Adam West is the greatest live-action Batman there ever was. Both Green and Burt Ward (who played the original Robin) eulogized West when he passed in 2017, dubbing him the “Bright Knight.”

However, Green also has a pick for his least favourite Batman. That would be Ben Affleck, who, according to Green, wasn’t fit for the role. It wasn’t a shot at Affleck’s acting prowess, though; it’s just that – considering the timeline – Green believed whoever played Batman in Zack Snyder’s universe had to be at least ten years older. Honestly, he wasn’t wrong.