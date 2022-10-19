The Mortal Kombat series is one of the most famous fighting games ever created. So far there are 11 games in the series and fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the next game, although NeatherRealms Studios, the group behind the popular fighting game, has been relatively secretive as of late. Thankfully they have just revealed their next project, Mortal Kombat Onslaught, a new RPG mobile game.

While no other projects have been confirmed in a while, NeatherRealm Studios have just unveiled Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, a role-playing mobile exclusive game coming to platforms in 2023. This game, unlike its relatively boring predecessor, will be entirely story-driven and a role-playing game, whereas most of the Mortal Kombat series has been about who will turn out to be the better fighter.

Mortal Kombat Onslaught (which does have its own canon lore) will see players building up their roster of characters to use in real-time group battles with other players. The announcement came in the form of the release of some key art, and the game’s official title. Sadly, nothing else was shared – not gameplay and not even a trailer.

The key art for Onslaught shows some of Mortal Kombat’s favourite characters like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Shao Kahn, Kitana, Jade, and Raiden as they appeared in Mortal Kombat 11, as well as Shinnok and Quan Chi who, unfortunately, didn’t feature in the 2019 release.

NeatherRealm Mobile Pursuits

NeatherRealm Studios is no stranger to the mobile game industry and has had its hand in creating Batman: Arkham City Lockdown, WWE Immortals, the iOS and Android versions of Batman: Arkham Origins, and a version of Mortal Kombat that was playable on mobile, Mortal Kombat Mobile. Released around the same time as Mortal Kombat X, Mortal Kombat Mobile was more of a standard mobile version of the series, with some paired-down visuals, simplified combat mechanics and completely lacking narrative.

It seems that they are now working on a new mobile release that will be completely different from this combat-centric predecessor. Hopefully Mortal Kombat Onslaught does a better job than the previous releases.

Next Game From NeatherRealm

Although NeatherRealm Studios hasn’t officially commented on anything new coming out of the company, co-creator Ed Boon has commented that the team are busy working on multiple titles at the moment but didn’t confirm which titles might be counted among them. A lot of signs are pointing towards a full Mortal Kombat game being next on the roster. This was reported by insider Jeff Grubb back in August of 2021, who said that the company were favouring Mortal Kombat 12.

There was a momentary leak when an employee seemingly showed files that looked like they might be related to the fighting series, but the desktop images were quickly deleted after they were posted. Another indication is a video posted to Johny Cage’s voice actor’s Instagram of himself at Warner Bros.’ lot with some game-inspired music running in the background, but this was also quickly taken down.

Despite everyone thinking that Mortal Kombat 12 would be the next on the roster for release, it looks like NeatherRealm has been cooking up something a little different. Their new MK RPG game, Mortal Kombat Onslaught, will be coming out in 2023.

Tell us, are you excited for NetherRealm’s new Mortal Kombat RPG, Mortal Kombat Onslaught?