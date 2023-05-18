Get over here, Kombatants! Warner Bros. Games has made an exciting announcement today. After months of waiting, NetherRealm Studios finally introduced Mortal Kombat 1, a fresh addition to the beloved Mortal Kombat video game series. So, unfortunately, this means there is no Mortal Kombat 12. Instead, MK1 will be a reboot for the fighter.

The franchise has amassed a staggering 80 million units sold since its debut over three decades ago. Developed by the esteemed NetherRealm Studios, the upcoming game will bring forth a rejuvenated Mortal Kombat Universe, crafted by the Fire God Liu Kang.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer

In the captivating first trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, we witness the triumphant return of iconic characters like Shang Tsung, Liu Kang, Raiden, Scorpion, Kitana, Mileena, and Sub-Zero. However, their appearances may leave players astounded, as Mortal Kombat 1 takes us on a journey deep into the annals of MK’s rich history.

In a twist of fate, it appears that Shang Tsung is poised to reprise his role as the primary antagonist in Mortal Kombat 1, fueling his insatiable thirst for vengeance. Yet, in this tumultuous realm of Mortal Kombat, Liu Kang emerges as an equally formidable force, his determination matched only by his relentless pursuit of justice. And one can only surmise that the same fiery resolve burns within the hearts of all others entangled in this epic struggle.

The epic saga of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath reached its climax as the notorious Shang Tsung emerged victorious over the formidable Kronika, seizing her time-manipulating powers. Yet, our valiant MK hero, Liu Kang, employed a cunning act of time travel, swiftly vanquishing Tsung and harnessing the remarkable abilities of Kronika for himself. With a noble ambition to forge a New Era within the Mortal Kombat timeline and resurrect his fallen comrades, Liu Kang embarks on a perilous quest.

Venturing back through the corridors of time, Liu Kang seeks out the original Kung Lao, imparting his wisdom and preparing him for the impending trials of Mortal Kombat. The stage is set for legendary contests that shall shape the future of this extraordinary universe.

What’s New

NetherRealm’s genre-defining Story Mode returns with unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for a diverse cast of legendary fighters. Among the well-known characters featured are Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, and many more.

But that’s not all! Mortal Kombat 1 introduces Kameo Fighters, a distinctive roster of partner characters that offer assistance during matches, opening up new gameplay possibilities for players.

David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Games, expressed his enthusiasm for the reimagined universe brought to life in Mortal Kombat 1. This legendary franchise has captivated gamers for over 30 years, consistently surpassing expectations. Haddad believes Mortal Kombat 1 will not only attract new players but also thrill the core fanbase. Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer of NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat, echoed this sentiment, describing Mortal Kombat 1 as a new beginning for the franchise. Boon eagerly anticipates sharing the original storyline, fresh take on classic characters, and the innovative Kameo Fighter system with the dedicated fans.

Pre-Order

Starting from tomorrow, May 19th, at midday, Mortal Kombat 1 will be available for pre-order across all launch platforms. The Standard Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Additionally, the Premium Edition, which includes all the content from the Standard Edition, will grant players early access to the game starting on September 14th, along with 1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency) and the Kombat Pack.

The Kombat Pack boasts exciting features such as a Johnny Cage character skin modelled after the renowned actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme (available at launch), early access to six new playable characters (available after the game’s release), and five new Kameo Fighters (also available after the game’s release).

For avid collectors, the Kollector’s Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 will be physically available at select retailers for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S only. This edition includes all the content from the Premium Edition, along with early access, a 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture designed by COARSE, an inspired Liu Kang in-game character skin, three exclusive art prints, a steel case, and an impressive 1,450 additional Dragon Krystals (totalling 2,700).

As an added bonus, all Mortal Kombat 1 pre-orders will grant players access to Shang Tsung as an in-game playable character.

Tell us, what are your thoughts on Mortal Kombat 1?