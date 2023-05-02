Fans have been waiting for news of Mortal Kombat 12 since the end of Mortal Kombat 11 and Aftermath, both of which erased everything that happened in the Mortal Kombat timeline and made Liu Kang a god and a master of time. We have no idea what direction the writers will head in now that Mortal Kombat’s been turned into a clean slate on which they can do anything they please, but we’re excited nonetheless. NeatherRealm studios released a video titled “Thank You from NetherRealm” to celebrate Mortal Kombat’s 30th anniversary. After several team members expressed their gratitude, viewers were shown a ten-second clip of what we believe was a trailer for Mortal Kombat 12 so does that mean the game has been confirmed?

The Teaser Trailer

The video went through several people including Kingston Lorenzo, John Vogel, Jeremiah Waldron, Brian Lebaran, Dan Forden, Fuzzy Gerdes, Derek Kirtzic, Gage O’Connor, Rich Carle, Anthony Zeffiro, Taro Omiya, John Martinez, Andrew Senesac, Jennifer Hedrick, Mizra Baig, Dominic Cianciolo, Tyler Lansdown, Mike Taran, Hannah Evers, Jonathan Andersen, Steve Beran, Jay Biondo, Dan Roth, Cole Krivoski, Kato Moritz, Joe Berger, Antonio Cendejas, Tony Goskie, Josh Slingerland, Mick Cielesz, Ed Federmeyer, Ryan Torrey, Alex Bittner, Joe Flores and finally Ed Boon, the co-creator of Mortal Kombat. Each thanked Mortal Kombat fans for making a 30th anniversary possible.

Was Ed Boon finished with, “And, uh, we’re not quite done yet,” fans were treated to a ten-second video that started with a pile of sand. The camera then panned up to show audiences that the sand was falling through the top half of the hourglass on its last few grains of sand.

As the last grain fell, the camera zoomed in on it, showing us the tiny details and letting us admire it before the grain exploded into nothing.

What Does the Teaser Trailer Mean for the Future of Mortal Kombat?

Given the previous game’s ending and expansion, NetherRealm Studios will reboot the Mortal Kombat world in the next game. Mortal Kombat 11 and Aftermath ended with one character or another gaining control of Kronika’s hourglass and thus the ability to reshape the timeline however they wanted. Unfortunately, we don’t yet know which ending Mortal Kombat 12 will follow or who has control of the hourglass, so there’s no way to know what the new Mortal Kombat universe will look like.

While we can be sure that the gameplay won’t be any different than what we’ve seen in previous Mortal Kombat games, there’s no way of knowing which characters will be involved, nor which side they’ll be on in the new game.

Fans will be happy to know that, according to Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav, Mortal Kombat 12 is “set for release this year.” If this is true, two of the most popular fighting games in history will go head-to-head as Street Fighter 6 is also set to release this year.

All we can do now is wait for the next bit of Mortal Kombat news to hit our screens.

Nothing but appreciation for our fans over the past 30 Years. We're just getting started… pic.twitter.com/i8LzbGfISf — Mortal Kombat 30 (@MortalKombat) May 1, 2023

Are you excited about Mortal Kombat 12?