Mortal Kombat 1 welcomes a new era for the fighting game franchise. With a rebooted universe helmed by Fire God Liu Kang, this new era promises a refreshed cast of characters, including fan favourites like Scorpion and Sub-Zero. While Ed Boon has teased some Mortal Kombat 4 callbacks, we still need to find out who else will appear in the upcoming game besides the standard cast. However, a leaker may have just changed that by revealing 19 characters who will allegedly be on the Mortal Kombat 1 roster.

On r/GamingLeaksAndRumours, Reddit user Youngstown_Mafia recently shared the alleged playable roster with 19 confirmed characters. These characters are a mix of previously confirmed Kombatants and newly revealed names from the franchise’s illustrious history.

Fresh Meat for the Meat Grinder

The leak claims the following fighters fill out most of the roster:

Havik

Reiko

Nitara

Li Mei

Ashrah

Sub-Zero

Scorpion

Smoke

Reptile

Liu Kang

Kung Lao

Raiden

Shang Tsung

Kitana

Mileena

Tanya

Sindel

Johnny Cage

Kenshi

Fans of the Mortal Kombat franchise have been eagerly anticipating the release of the latest instalment, and if the leaked roster is anything to go by, they won’t be disappointed. Ed Boon, co-creator of Mortal Kombat, recently hinted at MK4 fighters like Reptile and Reiko appearing in the upcoming game, and both of these fan favourites are featured in the leak.

Surprisingly, the leak excludes confirmed characters Jax and Kano while implying that long-running characters like Smoke and Sindel will return.

Other notable characters include Nitara, the blood-sucking vampire from Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance; Havik, the Cleric of Chaos from Mortal Kombat: Deception; and Outworld warrior Lin Mei last seen in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. Ashrah (a demon from the Netherrealm) is also expected to return for the latest instalment.

As you probably already know, it is always best to take leaked information with a pinch of salt. This is not official information and does not come from verifiable sources. However, recent teases from Ed Boon, along with the MK universe hitting the reset button, suggest that there may be room for some of the early 3D era’s characters to return.

The leaked list is also incomplete, as only 19 characters of the game’s 24-character roster have been confirmed. This suggests NetherRealm may still have more surprises when the ultra-violent game arrives in September.

Old and New Favourites

It’s always exciting to see old favourites return, and with the promise of new backstories, designs, and skills for characters, it will be interesting to see how they’ve evolved since their last appearance. With Mortal Kombat 1 set to feature such a diverse range of characters, it’s clear that the developers are committed to delivering an experience that will satisfy both new and old fans alike. It’s safe to say that Mortal Kombat 1 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting entries in the series yet.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be released for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on September 19, 2023.

