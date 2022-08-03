Do you want to see Jared Leto’s Morbius team up with Benedict Wong’s Wong in a Disney+ TV show? You aren’t alone.

Morbius had a little presence at the events last weekend, except for a special showing of the movie at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. As a result, the fans took matters into their own hands by speculating about what would have happened if Morbius had achieved more extraordinary box financial and critical success.

The fan-made video, which was shared on the Wong Updates Twitter account, has the Living Vampire and the current Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) working together for the fictitious Disney+ series, Morbius and Wong. Even the characteristic Marvel stinger, which teases Wesley Snipe’s character Blade, is included in the false teaser.

Another fan went a step further and imagined a whole phase of material with the Morbius theme, including the movies Ant-Man and the Wasp: Morbmania, Secret Morbvasion, Guardians of the Galaxy and the Morbius, Blade: Rise of the Morbius, Captain America: Now Morb Order, and Avengers: It’s Morbin Time.

Morbius and Wong trailer leak pic.twitter.com/azhithZkKT — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) July 29, 2022

Morbius, starring Jared Leto as Dr Michael Morbius, is a film that was directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Michael is trying to utilize the DNA of vampire bats to treat a rare, deadly blood illness. The experiment is a success, but the good doctor is now a vampire who has to consume human blood to exist.

The movie, which also starred Tyrese Gibson, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson, was a box office and critical flop that made just $163 million worldwide off a $75–$83 million budget.

Even though he’s never had a solo picture of his own, Wong has had significantly more success than Morbius on the big screen. In addition to Doctor Strange, in which he made his film debut in 2016, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have all featured him.

Wong will next be seen in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, which debuts on August 17.

Marvel Studios has announced a new Disney+ six episode limited series 'Wong and Morbius' in collaboration with Sony Columbia Pictures.



It airs Fall 2024. pic.twitter.com/cplu0qXwpg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussinggFilm) July 24, 2022

If a Morbius and Wong crossover were to occur, Sony and Marvel Studios/Disney would work together on it. Morbius lives in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which also contains Venom, as well as future villains Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and El Muerto, whereas Wong is a member of Marvel’s MCU.

However, thinking about the pairing of Wong and Morbius truly makes one consider the possibility and how intriguing the premise would be. Wong has developed into a tremendously entertaining supporting actor. Maybe that’s exactly what Morbius needs to be fun.

As it doesn’t seem probable that these two will meet anytime soon, for the time being, it will simply have to be something we fantasize about.

Tell us, do you want to see a Morbius and Wong Disney+ TV show or a buddy cop movie?