The annual rollout of sports simulators puts pressure on video game developers. For example, how do sports sims like MLB The Show 23 appeal to diehard baseball fans and casual players at the same time? It becomes a decision to veer the gameplay towards the players who want intricate details or the ones who want to pick up and play for the first time. Well, San Diego Studio does both.

A well-rounded gameplay system catering for all skill levels

As a South African, baseball isn’t one of the top played sports in this writer’s country. While the basics and rules aren’t known, the deeper elements of the sport or its history require research. However, MLB The Show 23 lets the player choose the controls and playing style they are comfortable with in terms of pitching, fielding, and batting – opening the door to a variety of possibilities that ensure high degrees of replayability.

This means the average Joe can start up the game and play immediately. For the extreme novice, there are AI-assisted methods for fielding to be entirely automated, but as the player becomes more comfortable, they can adjust how much they take over. Same as with batting and pitching. Timing will be important, regardless of the setting, but it’s the degree of how much control someone wants when partaking in these elements of baseball. It’s this option that instantly separates MLB The Show 23 from other sports sims that often require the player to learn the basic commands in one manner – and that’s it.

By taking this route, San Diego Studios ensures that a non-baseball fan may be able to enjoy this video game without knowing all the bells and whistles of the sport. It makes it far more accessible, which is something many other games could learn from.

Discovering the history of baseball through MLB The Show 23

Much like South Africa, America has a dark side to its past, where African Americans were excluded from activities, such as sports, due to the colour of their skin. That didn’t deter African American players from creating their own leagues, however. The Negro Leagues were in full force in the 1920s, showcasing the talents of legendary baseball players such as Jackie Robinson.

MLB The Show 23 possesses a mode called Storylines: A New Game Experience that follows the Negro Leagues, mixing narration and gameplay to showcase how important this era was for American baseball. It’s a trip to the past, demonstrating the talent, passion, and love for the game that these players had. Even for someone who might not be a major baseball fan, it hits right in the feels and inspires one to find out more about this era and its players.

The gorgeous sports sim that dares to be different

Of course, the purpose of any sports sim is to get sucked into the game as the notable players and teams. MLB The Show 23 provides this experience in a rich, detailed, and beautiful setting. The players, stadiums, and sounds all feel authentic, and this is the quintessential baseball experience.

While MLB The Show 23 features the regular modes expected for this type of game, it’s important to highlight how it’s also one of the few sports sims that want to draw in new fans, educate them about the sport, and let them have fun. While FIFA might say, football is “the beautiful game,” MLB The Show 23 makes a player feel like baseball is the inclusive one for everyone.