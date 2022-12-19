Now that we know that Henry Cavill won’t return as Superman, everything about the superhero’s story in the DC Universe will change. For starters, there will need to be a new actor cast in the role of Superman. Many other characters, such as his parents, Lois Lane, usually play a role in his story. Then, of course, his friend turned nemesis Lex Luthor. Whom they will use for each part is unknown, but Michael Rosenbaum is hoping to be chosen to play Lex Luthor in the DCU.

Michael Rosenbaum Hopes to be Lex Luthor Again

Since things have been changing up at DC Studios thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran, we now have a very different take on Superman to look forward to. Gunn is penning a script for a new Superman film that will introduce audiences to a younger version of the extra-terrestrial superhero that we all know and love. This, unfortunately, comes at the cost of no longer having a place for Henry Cavill in the DC Universe.

What this does mean, however, is that because the role of Clark Kent is being recast, there is an opportunity to recast other characters, like Lois Lane, Lana Lang, and Lex Luthor. In addition, Smallville‘s very own Lex Luthor, Michael Rosenbaum, has clarified that he would like to throw his hat into the ring for the DCU role. When a fan suggested Michael Rooker for the position of Lex Luthor on Twitter because of how often he works with James Gunn, Rosenbaum responded that he would like to be in the running. His years of experience embodying the character would give him quite the edge in landing the part.

“I hope I’d be in the running. I mean, I did play him for 7 years. Unless you guys would have a problem with that.”

Michael Rosenbaum’s Lex Luthor was arguably one of the best we have ever had, so I see fans are okay with it.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Although Rosenbaum clearly wants to return to the role of Lex Luthor, the last time the opportunity arose, he ended up turning the opportunity down. Warner Bros. approached him on the chance to star as Lex Luthor in the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. Still, he didn’t feel comfortable taking the case because the details were never shared. When asked by his fans about what was happening with the role, he explained.

“I’ll just be straight up about this. WB called my agent Friday afternoon when I was in Florida visiting my grandfather in a nursing home. Their offer: No Script. No idea what I’m doing. No idea when I’m shooting. Basically, no money. And the real kick in the ass ‘we have to know now.’ So my simple answer was ‘Pass’. I think you can understand why.”

Smallville Animated Series Adaptation

Although the circumstances for that opportunity weren’t correct, Rosenbaum has also been working alongside fellow Smallville co-star Tom Welling to try and get a spiritual continuation of the series off the ground. The sequel would come in the form of an animated series adaptation, allowing both actors to possibly reprise their roles as the beloved Lex Luthor and Clark Kent. Whether this is actually going to happen is still up in the air.

With all his experience as the character, Michael Rosenbaum would make an excellent Lex Luthor in the new DCU, carrying his expertise from the beloved series Smallville into the movie.

