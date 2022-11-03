I’m sure that this notorious killer in horror history and pop culture needs no introduction, but Michael Myers is the main antagonist of the Halloween movies, portrayed by many throughout its course. Not only is he one of the most iconic villains in horror movies, but he also ignited the slasher films genre, inspiring other fictional killers in horror like Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th. He is an emotionless killer, who has been mute and devoid of facial expressions since the death of his first victim and has killed more than 100 victims during his four decades in the horror genre.

The Evil Michael Myers

He is sometimes called The Shape or The Boogeyman, thought to be an entity of almost supernatural demeanour, with his habit of ruthless murder and unsettling behaviour, proven by Laurie Strode’s view of him (one of the main protagonists in the original film. “I always thought Michael Myers was flesh and blood, just like you and me, but a mortal man could not have survived what he’s lived through. The more he kills, the more he transcends into something else impossible to defeat. Fear. People are afraid. That is the true curse of Michael.”

Unlike many killers in the horror genre, Michael Myers doesn’t have a tragic or sympathetic backstory to give a clear reason for his actions, he is simply evil. He has no sense of good or evil, no sense of right or wrong. He simply is. The rare times that he has been unmasked in the franchise, he always looks handsome, and innocent – an ironic decision made by John Carpenter because him being considered a monster because of his remorseless, depraved killings.

He isn’t confined only to the movie franchise, as he has made an appearance in Dead by Daylight, a horror survival game where players can play as a killer or as a band four of survivors, needing to repair generators to escape the killer. It is implied that Michael Myers either came to the Entity that holds everyone there captive of his own free will, and became one of its minions, or that he was captured against his will, but quickly accepted his task to willingly kill the survivors, continuing his mission of spreading misery.

Michael Myers’ Origins

Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.

Born on the 19th of October in 1957, Michael Myers killed his sister in cold blood as a young boy at the tender age of 6, on Halloween night in 1963. After coming home early after a night of trick or treating wearing a clown costume, Myers took a kitchen knife from a drawer, donned his clown mask, snuck upstairs and brutally and mercilessly killed his older sister, stabbing her seventeen times until she bled out. After his parents found him, and the body of his massacred sister, he was sent to the Smith’s Grove Sanitarium to await a trial once he turned 21.

“I met him, fifteen years ago. I was told there was nothing left. No reason, no conscience, no understanding; even the most rudimentary sense of life or death, good or evil, right or wrong. I met this six-year-old child with this blank, pale, emotionless face and the blackest eyes; the devil’s eyes. I spent eight years trying to reach him, and then another seven trying to keep him locked up because I realized what was living behind that boy’s eyes was purely and simply…evil,” said Dr Samuel Loomis, the doctor who tried to help Michael Myers when he was first committed to the sanatorium. “I prayed that he would burn in hell, but I knew that Hell will not have him.”

On the day that Dr Loomis and Nurse Marion Chambers were to drive him to a court hearing to determine whether he should be incarcerated in a federal prison in 1978, Michael started a riot within the sanitorium, by releasing all the patients from their cells. He escaped, stole the car, and drove back to Haddonfield. On his way, he killed an industrial worker to steal the iconic grey coveralls he wears throughout the franchise, robbed a store to find the iconic white mask modelled after Captain Kirk and had dark hair, and stole a kitchen knife and a rope.

Once he was equipped, Myers took up residence in his childhood home in Haddonfield, Illinois, killed a dog and ate it, and now stalks and murders the residents of his hometown almost every year on Halloween night.

Halloween (1978)

In the original Halloween, after his escape, Michael Myers stalked a young seventeen-year-old girl by the name of Laurie Strode (played by Jamie Lee Curtis) and tried to kill her, but never actually succeeded. Instead, he killed her friends Annie Brackett (the daughter of the Sheriff of Haddonfield), Lynda Van Der Klock, and her boyfriend Bob Simmons. Knowing that Laurie would discover her friends’ bodies, he tormented her by removing his sister Judith’s gravestone and placing it behind Annie’s lifeless body, and positioning the corpses of the others in a way that would frighten her.

At the end of the movie, Laurie manages to stab Michael Myers with a coat hanger. Although she thought(or rather hoped) he was dead, he wakes up, only for Dr Loomis to shoot him six times, causing him to fall backwards out of the window. Before they could check that he was dead, however, Dr Loomis looked for his body from the third-story balcony, only to find no corpse. Somehow, he had survived both the gunshots and the fall and escaped without anyone seeing. His breathing can be heard all over Haddonfield, meaning he could be anywhere, and he lives on to terrorize the residents of Haddonfield for years to come.

“I always knew he’d come back. In this town, Michael Myers is a myth. He’s the Boogeyman. A ghost story to scare kids. But this Boogeyman is real. An evil like his never stops, it just grows older. Darker. More determined. Forty years ago, he came to my home to kill. He killed my friends, and now he’s back to finish what he started, with me. The one person who’s ready to stop him,” – Laurie Strode in Halloween (2018).

“Michael Myers, Born October 19th, 1957. Killed his older sister, October 31st, 1963. Killed three high school students, October 31st, 1978. Also killed three nurses and a paramedic, same night. Was believed to be dead, then killed four students, Hillcrest Academy, 1998. Has been missing, unheard of, last three years. Now he’s back.” – Harold in Halloween Resurrection.

Personality and ‘Powers’

Michael Myers seems driven by more than what traditional killers in horror films are, his motives are to cause chaos, pain and death to the innocent people of Haddonfield, even if that innocent person is his own family member. He kills his victims in the most brutal and painful ways imaginable, rarely giving them a quick death but rather tormenting them mentally, and physiologically, killing their loved ones, and playing dark and disturbing pranks on his victims.

It’s debatable whether or not Michael Myers is just a man or some kind of supernatural entity, but there is no denying that he has some inhuman strengths, like being able to lift people off the ground with only one hand with little to no trouble and even breaking through a strong glass wall with no issues. Is he immortal? He has managed to survive being hit by cars, large explosions, and gunshots, even acid, and in most situations can just walk it off.

He has a cat-like agility, with incredibly stealthy and silent behaviour, he is easily able to sneak up on his victims as well as sneak away when he is spotted. He also has an inhuman amount of endurance, withstanding all of his injuries, and seemingly not too bothered by them, his pained grunts and sighs are the only proof of his injuries. He also chases his victims for long periods due to his slow movements.

This was retconned in later movies, but Myers seems to have some sort of supernatural regenerative healing factor (either that or the directors had no care for continuity), as he has had his eye poked out, both of them shot out, skin burned, but none of these injuries, even gunshot wounds are present in the next movie.

How To Watch the Halloween Movies In Chronological Order

If you are wanting to take part in the phenomenon that is the Halloween franchise, the movies don’t always follow a strict order and the Halloween timelines can interact, especially because of the several reboots that have happened throughout the franchise, here is the list of how to watch the movies in chronological order.

Halloween (1978)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Halloween H 20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Halloween (2018)

Halloween Kills (2021)

Halloween (2007)

Halloween II (2009)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

Of course, don’t forget about the upcoming Halloween Ends (2022)

All Those Who Have Portrayed Michael Myers

Have you ever wondered what it was like to play one of the most iconic killers in horror movie history? Esquire chatted to 9 of the stunt actors who have played him throughout the franchise.

Nick Castle

Nick Castle was one of the first portrayals of Michael Myers in the original movie. He wasn’t a stuntman but went to USC film school with John Carpenter, who went on to be the first of their graduating class to have success as a filmmaker. Castle was 30 years old when he got the role after meeting up with Carpenter. “John was doing some location scouting near my house in Laurel Canyon and invited me to meet him. I said hi, and John said, ‘Hey, why don’t you throw the mask on?’ (referring to Michael’s mask) It was as off-handed as that. John later made up this mythology that he liked the way I walked.” At the time, Castle had no clue how far the Michael Myers saga would extend.

“I had no idea it would be anywhere as successful as it was. I thought it was a clever enough notion to do a horror film set on Halloween called Halloween, and I thought John was a talented enough filmmaker, but this was an indie movie with a small budget and short film schedule. John wrote the film score in three days; now it’s iconic. The movie was lightning in a bottle.”

Tony Moran

Tony was one of six people who stood in to create the iconic Michael Myers in the original Halloween (including one woman by the name of Debra Hill who was the producer and co-writer on the film and donned the mask for one distance shot.) but Moran was the only person in the Halloween series to show his bare face.

“I was 21 when I got the role, and it was my first acting gig.” “My agent called up and told me about the part. At first, I turned her down. Back then, the only way to see nudity was porno and horror movies, so producers looked down on you if you did it. It was an independent movie and nobody knew who Jamie Lee Curtis was back then. And the title was Halloween, which I thought was the corniest thing ever. The only reason I went to the interview was because Donald Pleasence (played Dr, Loomis)was in the movie and I was a big fan of his.”

“You see my face in Halloween for only three seconds, but I’m the only face of Michael Myers. And it’s wasn’t I did anything brilliant. I got the role because they had a small budget, I was cheap and John Carpenter liked my face. I’m not religious, but I was blessed to get that role.”

Will Sandin

Will Sandin stepped in as the child version of of the killer in the original film that told the tale of Michael Myers’s origins. “We filmed Halloween in March and I was just about to turn 8-years-old. I originally auditioned for the role of Tommy Doyle, a neighbourhood boy in the movie. I got a callback, only this time, I didn’t have any lines. They just asked me to make a scary face, and that was it. Soon after my agent called and told my mom I got the job.” ”

“The set was in Pasedena, and my shooting day was on Friday. We filmed at night, so I spent the entire day in the trailer, doing schoolwork. I shot my one scene and that was it.” “I started going to the conventions 10 years ago and it’s hard to believe that I’m still talking about this low-budget horror film I did 40 years ago.”

Dick Warlock

Warlock played the iconic killer in Halloween II and the assassin in Halloween III: Season of the Witch (because the film doesn’t actually feature Michael Myers). The story of how he got the role is actually quite humorous. He knew one of the producers on the second movie, Debra Hill, and he was going to be the stunt coordinator on set. He mentioned that he had never seen the original, and she suggested he watch it because Halloween II would be a direct sequel to the original.

“After speaking with Debra, I walked down the hall to speak with the director, Rick Rosenthal. On my way, I noticed a Michael Myers mask lying on a chair in one of the other empty office rooms. I put it on and entered Rick’s office.” After scaring the hell out of Rosenthal, he asked why he couldn’t play Michael Myers himself instead of just being the stunt coordinator, and Rosenthal agreed.

“At the end of the movie, I asked Debra if I could keep parts of the costume. She said, ‘Sure. We’re never going to do anything with this character again.’ I took home the mask from the first Halloween, the mask from Halloween II, the coveralls, the scalpel, the butcher knife and Michael’s boots. I kept those items for myself for years – until I discovered how big of a phenomenon Halloween is. I later sold the items to Mark Roberts, a horror enthusiast who ran a haunted house in Toledo, Ohio. Roberts told me he has the original mask insured for $250,000 – much more than I sold it for. I really should have kept them.”

Don Shanks

Don Shanks played Myers in Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers in 1989.

“The director told me, ‘I want you to walk like wood through water/’ I thought of being rigid but fluid. You’re a force opposing water, so you have to be rigid enough to stand up against it, but fluid enough to move with it. I kept that in mind playing the character.”

“The fandom surrounding Halloween surprised me. I did the movie and said, ‘Okay, its over.’ Thirty years later, I go to horror conventions and meet thousands of fans. I once signed 180,000 photos in a weekend and the fans know the films better than we do.”

Christopher Durand

Christopher Durant played Myers in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.

“I was at the height of my career as a stuntman, doing stunts all the time for film and TV. The opportunity arose because I knew Donna Keegan, Jamie Lee Curtis’ stunt double on True Lies, and she was the stunt coordinator for Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.”

“So when I got the role, I honestly did not know what a big deal it was. But that worked in my favor because I went on set with no preconceived notions. I didn’t get in my own head about it. I got to figure out how to play Michael Myers on my own. I realized I had to bring more to the role than just me walking. I wanted an intent to my motions.”

“Michael has his own standing in the horror community. The original classics were Dracula, Frankenstein and the Wolfman. The second trio is Freddy, Michael and Jason. Being asked to Play Michael is Akin to being asked to play Dracula, and it doesn’t get more iconic than that.”

Tyler Mane

Tyler Mane, also known as Daryl Karolat, played Myers in the 200s reboots of the film Halloween (2007), and Halloween II (2009).

“It was exciting, but it wasn’t anything new to me. I had already played Sabretooth in the first X-Men film in 2000 and had wrestled professionally for 11 years, so I was accustomed to big audiences.

“There had been many Halloween movies at this point, so we wanted to kick it up a notch. Rob wanted to bring more to the character, to have audiences see Michael was a product of his environment.”

Airon Armstrong

Airon Armstrong played The Shape in the original Halloween Kills.

“I was stunt coordinator on Halloween Kills, and David Gordon Green, the director, couldn’t find the right person for The Shape. I was preparing the pre-vis – which is where you design, shoot and edit the action scenes, just as they would appear in the film, but with stuntmen. I played The Shape in those scenes, and in editing my performances, I mentioned to the second assistant director that I think I could pull off the role. He encouraged me to mention it to David. I did, and so it went.”

“I was ecstatic to get the role. I’m a cinephile, and a huge John Carpenter fan specifically. After growing up with Halloween and The Thing playing on repeat, it’s pretty darn cool to be part of this legacy. Myer’s affect is a terrible and violent one, but he’s not feeling anger or hate. In his reality, he’s an artist and he has to create. It’s just his paintbrush is a kitchen knife and his canvas is the people of Haddonfield, Illinois.”

James Jude Courtney

James Jude Courtney played Myers in Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021) and the upcoming Halloween Ends (2022).

“I got a call a few years back from Rawn Hutchinson, a fellow stuntman friend of mine, and he said, ‘Hey, man, we’re making another Halloween!’ I said, ‘Good for you.’ I didn’t realize he was offering me the role.

“Fortunately, they were filming not too far from me, in Charleston, South Carolina, so I went there and did a screen test. Before I even made it back into my car, they called me and officially offered me the part. But I didn’t take time to celebrate when I got the role. I immediately went into mission mode. When an opportunity is in front of me, I attack.”

Michael Myers is one of the most influential characters, part of the best Halloween movies in the horror franchise. Life for these men changed the second they took on the role of the killer, with lasting effects on pop culture. Keep your eyes peeled for the final installment and latest film in the Halloween saga comin gout this year.

Tell us, which Michael Myers actor did the best job in the Halloween movies?