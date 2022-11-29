Since its debut on 30 November 1983, Michael Jackson’s Thriller has sold over 100 million copies and officially earned MJ his title as the King of Pop. Despite several allegations, conspiracies and rumours about the star, Jackson would continue to gain popularity and significantly influence pop culture even after he died in 2009, with his music currently ranking 60th in the world. Let’s look at Michael Jackson’s influence on the music industry and the journey it took to create Thriller.

The Creation of Thriller

Thriller owes a lot of thanks for its magic to producer Quincy Jones, who previously worked with Michael Jackson on Off the Wall.

Thriller was Jackson’s 6th studio album, and it was the first one where he started to pull in different influences from across pop culture. These included Eddie Van Halen’s hard rock solo in Beat It, the pop ballad with Paul McCartney in The Girl is Mine, pioneering rap rhythms in Wanna Be Startin’ Something and a sample from Soul Makossa by saxophonist Manu Dibango.

Initially, the record failed to break on to the MTV channel. The platform had just been established a little over a year before the record was released. MTV refused to show the video for Billie Jean, arguing that the music did not “fit” with its white-dominated rock programme. Walter Yetnikoff, the boss behind Jackson’s parent label as CBS, didn’t take too kindly to this. Oliver Cachin, who wrote two books on Jackson, said he “threatened to publicly denounce MTV as huge racists and block their access to videos of rock artists in its catalogue.”

With the problem sorted, Yetnikoff faced another as he began to clash with Jackson over the title track of his new album. The singer had a plan for the song and wanted to work with John Landis, the director who worked on the film An American Werewolf in London – something of which Jackson was a huge fan. Yetnikoff thought what he wanted to do was pointless, given that the album had already hit number one, but Jackson was stubborn, and his vision would not be stopped.

The plan resulted in a highly successful 14-minute-long mini-film that revived album sales. In the Thriller music video, Landis’ creation saw Michael Jackson turning into a werewolf and bringing the dead to life from their graves.

Jackson’s Influence on the Music Industry

The video resulted in an entirely new branch of music being launched. Musicians inspired by Jackson would go on to publish their music alongside extravagant and ambitious videos that would be the defining feature of two decades of pop culture.

Even today, many artists in the music industry are still inspired by Jackson’s work. One such artist is The Weeknd, whose music has always channelled Jackson in one way or another. In an interview with GQ magazine in 2021, he said, “Michael is somebody that I admire. He’s not like a real person, you know? When I started making music, that’s all I wanted to aspire to, just like every other musician.”

