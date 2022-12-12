The end of the year is creeping up on us quickly, which means that it’s about the right time to think about all the fantastic games that we have seen this year, and of course, to award the title for best game of the lot. Each review site will probably have its own take on what deserves to be declared the best game of 2022, but Metacritic’s is something none of us expected.

RELATED: God of War 6: Exciting Theories About The Next Game

Best Game of 2022, According to Metacritic

Metacritic announced that the Best Game of 2022 was Portal Companion Collection. This bundle included Portal and Portal 2 and brought it to the Nintendo Switch for easy and fun gaming with friends. The series is highly acclaimed for its ground-breaking gameplay that has influenced many other games since its creation, with its dark humour and unique exploration loop. The series has earned hundreds of awards over time, and they are all well deserved.

Portal is the first game in the companion collection, which introduces you to a highly experimental portal device you will need to use to solve puzzles and challenges. You solve these puzzles by manoeuvring yourself and other objects through space via the portals to make your way through the mysterious Aperture Science Laboratories.

Portal 2 introduces you back to Aperture Laboratories, this time to face off against the lethally inventive and power-mad Artificial Intelligence named GLaDOS, with the option of playing it with your friends. In addition, there is now the option of local, split-screen, and online multiplayer to enjoy puzzling with your friends, enjoying the expanded cast of characters and a wider variety of portal puzzles.

The games have aged well since they were released and are still highly esteemed by those who have loved them. Now that the game has come to Nintendo Switch, a whole new community is coming to the game to see what the hype is all about.

RELATED: Elden Ring: Rare Interaction with Melina Discovered After 730 Hours of Gameplay

Surprisingly, it isn’t Elden Ring or God of War Ragnarök

To everyone’s surprise, Metacritic’s best game of 2022 wasn’t Elden Ring. When the game came out, it significantly impacted the Souls community and many gamers who weren’t part of the niche community. Everyone loved the sense of achievement they got out of reaching the end and defeating all of the bosses, something we all understand wasn’t easy.

Another massive game that came out this year that has taken the gaming world by storm is God of War Ragnarök, ending off the Norse duology of the game series. The game was magnificent and landed ten nominations for various awards at The Game Awards, such as Action-Adventure, Art Direction, Audio Design, Game Direction, and Performances.

It was a surprise that neither of these games managed to win Best Game of 2022 at Metacritic. Still, we can’t blame them for choosing Portal Companion Collection. This also means we are getting closer to the excellent releases we expect in 2023. It will be interesting to see what the best game of 2023 will be this time next year.

RELATED: Did God of War Ragnarok Make Kratos Weaker?

What are your thoughts on Metacritic’s Best Game Of 2022?