So far, Kevin Feige has done a fantastic job with his adaptations of characters from Marvel Comics. Looking at Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, and Spider-Man in the MCU, there is a nice consistency that cannot be found elsewhere. However, recent rumours have been floating around that Feige might be planning to completely veer from the source material by introducing a new character, Mephisto, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, fans have been buzzing on Twitter, sharing concept art of a version of Mephisto that looks like a Lobo knockoff from DC Comics. But how likely is it that Feige will go in this route?

Claims that Kevin Feige may pursue a route in which Marvel’s Mephisto resembles Lobo more than the original comic book version has been floating around the internet. And fans are basing this on Feige’s track record of playing ‘follow-the-leader’ with DC.

This follows separate claims of Jason Momoa being removed from his role as Aquaman in the DCEU and possibly playing a completely different character (Lobo) in James Gunn’s new vision for the DCU. Looking at the success of the MCU compared to the rapid decline of the DCEU, is this the first in a series of bad choices for Feige?

How Accurate Are The Rumours?

Fans further back up this claim with a direct comparison between DC’s Justice League (2017) / Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) and Marvel’s Eternals (2021), Captain America: Civil War (2016), and Batman vs Superman (2016), and finally, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and The Flash (2023). Fans claim that each time, Feige attempts to get the jump on DC and release a better and more successful film. And this time around, Feige is trying to jump the gun by stealing the character design from them. But obviously, there is a big problem with this approach.

Fans will be extremely unhappy as changing the core character design will essentially ruin the point of introducing them into the MCU.

And as it turns out, the rumours are based on a leak that the Twitter account, CanWeGetSomeToast, is claiming is true. Said to be played by Sacha Baron Cohen, Mephisto from Ironheart might actually resemble Lobo if he were wearing Medieval armour. Of course, the image could have been AI-generated, but the user account mentioned above claims it is a leak from 4Chan. But it only gets worse from here.

There Might Be A Complete Change In Storyline

The Ironheart series has a villain called The Hood who gains magical abilities from making a deal with a demon. Originally, this demon happened to be Dormammu. However, in the source material, Mephisto has nothing to do with the main hero, Riri Williams. Therefore, Feige has to find a way to introduce him into the series with an apparent connection to the other characters. The Twitter account, MyTimeToShineHello, offered a solution by pointing out that Feige will probably replace Dormammu with Mephisto as the demon with whom The Hood makes a pact.

If this information holds as true as CanWeGetSomeToast claims, fans are in for significant disappointment from Kevin Feige and the MCU. And while yes, there have been some reimagined versions of heroes that make for a great on-screen addition, there are only so many times one can take a risk like that before failure is at your doorstep.

Are you excited to see Marvel’s new Mephisto character design on the big screen?