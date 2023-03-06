Players first met Melina at the beginning of their journey in the open-world souls-like game Elden Ring. She’s a helpful NPC that acts as a guide and approaches while players rest at Sites of Grace to offer her guidance, help them level up and teleport them to key areas around the world. Melina becomes an NPC Summon further into the game, and I’m sure many players would have no idea that she can be killed. Recently the Redditor u/jdyhrberg discovered that you could murder the game’s one guiding light in cold blood if you’re feeling particularly violent.

RELATED: The Lords of the Fallen: A Dark Fantasy Action RPG That Looks Like A Gorier Elden Ring

The Murder of Melina

u/jdyhrbery posted a video to Reddit along with the caption, “Did you know you can kill Melina at the start of the game?”

The video starts with the player casting the Blood Flame Weapon and Fires Deadly Sin before approaching a Site of Grace and summoning Melina. The player skips through all her dialogue, and as she stands, Melina catches alight before dying.

With her last words, she says, “With thine eye dimmed, ye will be driven from the Lands Between. Ye will wage war in a land afar, where ye will live, and die. Well? Perhaps that might serve you in lieu of a maiden’s guidance,” and leaves a tree behind that heal the player.

RELATED: Elden Ring: Rare Interaction with Melina Discovered After 730 Hours of Gameplay

What Other Players Had to Say About the New Discovery

Of course, some players were immediately interested in participating in the unnecessary bloodshed, while others were curious about the tree spell she casts as she dies. Redditors began to realise that you can summon Meline to fight during specific boss battles, and if defeated, she will leave the same tree behind, which heals players. This a good tip to know if you’re struggling, but not the best course of action in the long run.

Others joked about burning Melina despite her having burnt to death originally and commented on how the developers should have included an extra bit of dialogue for the players that discovered this secret.

RELATED: Does Elden Ring Have Input Reading?

What Happens to Melina if You Kill Her?

Surprisingly nothing. Some players were worried about being unable to get the Rold Medallion or if her death would significantly impact the game, but Melina will return as if nothing happened the next time you summon her.

This means that even if you kill her at the “beginning” of the game, she will return to help you battle bosses like Morgott (who players seem to have the most trouble with) and guide you through the rest of the game.

Elden Ring has been quite popular recently. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC was confirmed through an image that immediately got players’ imaginations going crazy. Many fans are convinced that Miquella is the character riding the horse.

RELATED: Remarkable Elden Ring Glitch Makes Miquella Awaken From His Egg

TL;DR Players recently discovered they could kill Melina with the combined power of Fires Deadly Sin and Blood Flame Weapon.

Her early death doesn’t affect the game and leaves behind a very helpful mechanic during boss battles.

Some players think Melina should have had an extra bit of dialogue for this death.

RELATED: Elden Ring: Jesus is Walking the Lands Between

Would you kill Melina to give yourself more of a chance against enemies like Morgott?