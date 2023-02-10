A new leaker in town has been sharing news about the upcoming releases for Phase 5, Phase 6, and even Phase 7 of the MCU. The information was shared on the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit. Of course, as with all spoilers, I recommend taking them with a hefty helping of salt. Still, it is exciting to know that some really amazing things are on the slate, including the long-awaited X-Men reboot.

Marvel has been pretty tight-lipped when it comes to telling us about what is going to be happening with the Avengers in the coming years, sharing a few Phase 6 projects here and there, like mentioning Fantastic Four, Avengers 5 and 6 at Comic-Con last year, and dropping some additional details about the upcoming Multiverse Saga at the D23 Expo last September. This mega leak contains all the supposed titles for the rest of Phase 5, Phase 6 and even Phase 7, with release dates/windows for most of them.

Phase 5

Some of the titles that have been confirmed for the MCU’s Phase 5 have already been announced, like Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, X-Men ’97 and Ironheart, but it seems that there is a lot more on the slate than what Marvel has been sharing with us.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Feb 2023

Secret Invasion (series) Mar 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 May 2023

Loki season 2 (series) May 2023

Echo (series) July 2023

The Marvels (2023)

X-Men ’97 (animated) Sep 2023

Man-Thing (special | unannounced) Oct 2023

Ironheart (series) Oct 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (series) Jan 2024

Daredevil: Born Again (series) Mar 2023

Captain America: New World Order May 2024

Thunderbolts July 2024

What If…? season 3 (animated | unannounced) Aug 2024

Blade Sep 2024

MCU Phase 6

So far, we only know about four titles confirmed to be part of the MCU’s Phase 6: Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. Fans were getting worried about the slim pickings that seemed to be on offer for the phase. Still, if the leak is accurate, Phase 6 may be more significant than Phase 5, and Phase 7 combined so far.

Wonder Man (series) Fall 2024

Zombies (animated) Oct 2024

Ghost Rider (special) Oct 2024

Spider-Man: Freshman Year (animated) Fall 2024

Deadpool 3 (announced) Nov 2024

Vision Quest (series) Fall 2024

The Midnight Angels (series) Fall 2024

Spider-Man 4 Dec 2024

Nova (special) Jan 2025

Fantastic Four (announced) Feb 2025

Midnight Sons (series) Spring 2025

Moon Knight season 2 (series) Spring 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (announced) May 2025

X-Men ’97 season 2 (animated) Summer 2025

Shang-Chi 2 July 2025

Young Avengers (series) Summer 2025

Spider-Man: Sophomore Year (animated) Fall 2025

Mephisto (special) Oct 2025

Armor Wars Nov 2025

Nomad (series) Winter 2025

Abomination (special) December 2025

The Conqueror (special) Jan 2026

Illuminati (series) Summer 2026

Eternals 2 Feb 2026

Ms Marvel season 2 (series) Spring 2026

World War Hulk (series) Spring 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars (announced) May 2026

MCU Phase 7

While some options from the MCU’s Phase 5 and Phase 6 might have been pretty easy to guess, this is the first real idea we have gotten about what might be a part of Phase 7, so if you took a pinch of salt with the other two, take a whole tablespoon for this one.

Power Pack (series)

Secret Warriors (series)

Namor (locked in) Jul 2026

She-Hulk season 2 (series)

X-Men (locked in) Nov 2026

Agents of Atlas (series)

Photon (series)

Black Panther 3

Black Knight (in development | series) Spring 2027

Doctor Strange 3

Squadron Supreme (in development | series) Summer 2027

Ten Rings (in development | series) Fall 2027

Doctor Doom (locked in | special) Oct 2027

X-Men 2 (in development) Nov 2027

Fantastic Four 2 (locked in) Feb 2028

It is super exciting to look at what might be on the horizon for us in the future of the MCU, especially when they are getting bigger and better every time we look at them.

Are you most excited about the MCU’s Phases 5, 6, or 7?