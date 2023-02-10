A new leaker in town has been sharing news about the upcoming releases for Phase 5, Phase 6, and even Phase 7 of the MCU. The information was shared on the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit. Of course, as with all spoilers, I recommend taking them with a hefty helping of salt. Still, it is exciting to know that some really amazing things are on the slate, including the long-awaited X-Men reboot.
Marvel has been pretty tight-lipped when it comes to telling us about what is going to be happening with the Avengers in the coming years, sharing a few Phase 6 projects here and there, like mentioning Fantastic Four, Avengers 5 and 6 at Comic-Con last year, and dropping some additional details about the upcoming Multiverse Saga at the D23 Expo last September. This mega leak contains all the supposed titles for the rest of Phase 5, Phase 6 and even Phase 7, with release dates/windows for most of them.
Phase 5
Some of the titles that have been confirmed for the MCU’s Phase 5 have already been announced, like Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, X-Men ’97 and Ironheart, but it seems that there is a lot more on the slate than what Marvel has been sharing with us.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Feb 2023
- Secret Invasion (series) Mar 2023
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 May 2023
- Loki season 2 (series) May 2023
- Echo (series) July 2023
- The Marvels (2023)
- X-Men ’97 (animated) Sep 2023
- Man-Thing (special | unannounced) Oct 2023
- Ironheart (series) Oct 2023
- Agatha: Coven of Chaos (series) Jan 2024
- Daredevil: Born Again (series) Mar 2023
- Captain America: New World Order May 2024
- Thunderbolts July 2024
- What If…? season 3 (animated | unannounced) Aug 2024
- Blade Sep 2024
MCU Phase 6
So far, we only know about four titles confirmed to be part of the MCU’s Phase 6: Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. Fans were getting worried about the slim pickings that seemed to be on offer for the phase. Still, if the leak is accurate, Phase 6 may be more significant than Phase 5, and Phase 7 combined so far.
- Wonder Man (series) Fall 2024
- Zombies (animated) Oct 2024
- Ghost Rider (special) Oct 2024
- Spider-Man: Freshman Year (animated) Fall 2024
- Deadpool 3 (announced) Nov 2024
- Vision Quest (series) Fall 2024
- The Midnight Angels (series) Fall 2024
- Spider-Man 4 Dec 2024
- Nova (special) Jan 2025
- Fantastic Four (announced) Feb 2025
- Midnight Sons (series) Spring 2025
- Moon Knight season 2 (series) Spring 2025
- Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (announced) May 2025
- X-Men ’97 season 2 (animated) Summer 2025
- Shang-Chi 2 July 2025
- Young Avengers (series) Summer 2025
- Spider-Man: Sophomore Year (animated) Fall 2025
- Mephisto (special) Oct 2025
- Armor Wars Nov 2025
- Nomad (series) Winter 2025
- Abomination (special) December 2025
- The Conqueror (special) Jan 2026
- Illuminati (series) Summer 2026
- Eternals 2 Feb 2026
- Ms Marvel season 2 (series) Spring 2026
- World War Hulk (series) Spring 2026
- Avengers: Secret Wars (announced) May 2026
MCU Phase 7
While some options from the MCU’s Phase 5 and Phase 6 might have been pretty easy to guess, this is the first real idea we have gotten about what might be a part of Phase 7, so if you took a pinch of salt with the other two, take a whole tablespoon for this one.
- Power Pack (series)
- Secret Warriors (series)
- Namor (locked in) Jul 2026
- She-Hulk season 2 (series)
- X-Men (locked in) Nov 2026
- Agents of Atlas (series)
- Photon (series)
- Black Panther 3
- Black Knight (in development | series) Spring 2027
- Doctor Strange 3
- Squadron Supreme (in development | series) Summer 2027
- Ten Rings (in development | series) Fall 2027
- Doctor Doom (locked in | special) Oct 2027
- X-Men 2 (in development) Nov 2027
- Fantastic Four 2 (locked in) Feb 2028
It is super exciting to look at what might be on the horizon for us in the future of the MCU, especially when they are getting bigger and better every time we look at them.
