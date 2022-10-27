Marvel fans have just discovered that Kang The Conqueror is actually related to Mr Fantastic, making the MCU family dynamic a little confusing for some.

Now that the Infinity Saga has ended, and the Multiverse Saga seems to be concluding, we are nearing the time of our next big supervillain in Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Conveniently mentioned in the name of the latter Avengers movie, we have some idea that it will be focusing on the ensuing threat of the dreaded Kang the Conqueror.

Kang the Conqueror is only one of his many names, as he uses his power over the domain of time travel to steam the universe into a design that suits him, known for his villainous efforts against the Avengers throughout Marvel Comic book history. He is one of the most formidable villains that the Avengers will ever face, some seeing him as even more powerful than the dreaded Thanos.

Kang himself has no special powers or training to speak of, unlike most of the Avengers who count themselves among billionaires, gods and those with masterful skills and superpowers. He is, however a genius, and due to his genius has found a way to control time travel, and avoid all of the nasty side effects that Tony Stark warned us about in Avengers: End Game.

Victor Von Doom, the arch-nemesis of Mr Fantastic from the Fantastic Four, was thought to be related to Kang the Conqueror for many years, but it was later discovered that Kang had a much more unexpected relation to the Fantastic Four.

Nathaniel Richards

Reed Richards, also known as Mr Fantastic, is known as the leader of the Fantastic 4, but in the comics, it is his father, Nathaniel Richards who is the founder of the group. Nathaniel Richards was a time-travelling superhero who was seen in many iterations throughout the comics, sometimes showing up as a villain, and sometimes a hero. Some keen-eyed fans have noticed that according to the cast list for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania the actor who plays Kang, Jonathan Majors, is listed as Nathaniel Richards.

While it is doubtful that he is the Nathaniel Richards who was the father of Reed, and the founder of the Fantastic 4, it is possible that, as a descendant of the Richards through time travel, Kang might have been named after his father or grandfather. This does mean that Kang and Mr Fantastic are directly related, but it hasn’t been confirmed how closely or directly the two are related.

Now that the X-Men and the Fantastic 4 are confirmed to be slowly being integrated into the MCU since the Intellectual Property was reclaimed by Disney, we have been waiting with bated breath to find out how Marvel is going to do it, other than their quick appearance in Doctor Strang in the Multiverse of Madness. With the announcement that Hugh Jackman will be playing Wolverine one more time in the upcoming Deadpool 3, we can assume that this is how the X-Men will be reintroduced at least. Will Kang’s relation to Reed Richards be how Marvel reintroduces the Fantastic 4 into the MCU?

Did you know that Kang the Conqueror is related to Mr Fantastic?