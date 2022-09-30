If you’re one of those McDonald’s fans who’ve been wishing for an adult Happy Meal option, we’ve got really good news. McDonald’s and Cactus Plant Flea Market are about to make your dream a reality.

McDonald’s has always been a fast food restaurant beloved by all ages. Whether you’re an over-worked parent who needs a break from cooking, a studying student who doesn’t have time to cook, or a kid who’s just happy that their parents are taking them to McDs, the restaurant has always been enjoyed and appreciated by everyone. Their slogan isn’t “I’m Lovin’ It” for nothing.

One of their most popular meal items is the Happy Meal: A hamburger or Chicken McNuggets, accompanied by a choice of beverage, apple slices, kids’ fries, and a Happy Meal toy. Some people’s most nostalgic memories come from ordering a McDonald’s Happy Meal and tearing into the box to see what toy they got.

Mcdonald’s has decided to bring that nostalgia back so that you can relive the feeling of getting a Happy Meal without the added sense of embarrassment for ordering a kid’s boxed meal as an adult. They are introducing a Happy Meal for all ages, and of course, it comes with a toy.

Collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market

Cactus Plant Flea Market became one of the biggest names in streetwear back in 2020 after Kanye West was spotted wearing one of their shirts. The clothing is designed by Cynthia Lu who GQ magazine described as a “shy fashion addict who grew up in the Midwest”.

She doesn’t do much press for her brand, rather letting her work talk for her. The brand’s signature combination of fun graphic imagery with more simplicity is unique to it and applied to a lot of staple streetwear pieces through embroidery and screen-print (occasionally with a combination of the two).

It is not unheard of for McDonald’s to do collaborations with big names in the streetwear and sneaker industry (most recently with Travis Scott in 2020), though these collaborations are usually prone to becoming the source of an extensive amount of memes.

The adult Happy Meal box that has been collaborated on will be known as the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.

What will the adult Happy Meal entail?

The box itself will have a very loud design, with the signature style of Cactus Plant Flea Market splashed all over it, leaving no questions about who has teamed up with the Golden Arches.

Inside the box, you will find an adult version of a Happy Meal. You will get your choice between a Big Mac or chicken nuggets, fries, a drink of your choice, and of course one of four collectible toys: Birdie, Hamburglar, Grimace, and Cactus Buddy.

Plenty of people will recognise the three toys as classic characters from McDonald’s, but Cactus Buddy is a new one, acting as Cactus Plant Flea Market’s mascot. Cynthia Lu’s unique style has also leaked into the characters a bit, giving them all a remixed looked by doubling up the eyes on every character.

There will also be some merch available as part of the promotion for this collaboration.

You can expect this collaboration to his the fast-food chain from 3 – 30 October.

Are you excited about the McDonald’s X Cactus Plant Flea Market collaboration? Will you be buying an adult Happy Meal?