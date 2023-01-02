As can be expected with most popular animated movies, Mcdonald’s will play its part in marketing The Super Mario Bros Movie by offering a series of toys with their meals. And this time around is no different as The Super Mario Bros Movie release date slowly comes into view. Unlike other films, though, Mcdonalds’ saw a release in their accompanying toys before the film even hit cinemas. And while this is a tiny bit strange, fans of the game who are excited to see the movie have no complaints. And then there was a bit of a surprise waiting between the line-up of toys that had fans even more excited for the film. Could this be considered a spoiler for the movie?

Set to be released on 7 April 2023, fans were surprised to find out Mcdonalds’ already has a selection of toys ready for The Super Mario Bros Movie. And while this is innovative marketing, offering the film further exposure and growing the buzz around it, the minor problem is that the chain franchise may have leaked a spoiler from the film. One of the toys offered saw a character that was not in the trailer, and this has sparked a great conversation about the topic on the internet.

Which Character Is Creating Such A Large Buzz?

Fans saw many characters spanning the trailer, including Mario, Luigi, Bowser, and Princess Peach. And then Mcdonalds dropped their line of The Super Mario Bros Movie toys, which included more or less the same lineup of characters but included one extra. It is a blue character that may not be immediately recognizable for people who aren’t fans of the game. Luma is the character’s name, and it is a character nobody expects to see.

And while the trailer implies that they would explore many of the worlds within the Super Mario Universe, nothing explicitly hinted at Mario in space. This means that the appearance of Luma presents the exciting possibility of Princess Rosalina also making an entrance on the big screen.

Who Is Princess Rosalina?

One of the main points of interest that made the Mario Galaxy games so enticing was the world-building factor that offered endless journeys. Mario would go to a new planet with new characters, designs, landscapes, and adventures. On one of his adventures in space, he encounters a Princess named Rosalina. She lives in an observatory along with her companions known as Luma. She became a fan favourite shortly after being first seen in-game and has grown in popularity to the point that she made appearances in other games associated with the franchise.

The prospect of a Luma being in the game is exciting because it means that fans will possibly get to see Princess Rosalina and Mario could unlock some really cool abilities. For example, blue Lumas also double as ‘Pull Stars’, allowing Mario to get across considerable gaps in the vacuum of space and pull objects closer. However, they must be activated first for him to gain access to the abilities.

Are you excited to see Princess Rosalina and her Luma companions in the new movie Super Mario Bros. Movie?