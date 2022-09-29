Recently, the news broke that Marvel’s new Blade film has lost its director, Bassam Tariq. With only two months left until they are supposed to start filming in Atlanta, a lot of fans are left incredibly surprised and extremely worried that this could mean big trouble for Marvel and the future of the new Blade.

People became even more worried when Mahershala Ali, the multi-Oscar-winner actor who will be taking on the role of Marvel’s favourite “Daywalker” Eric Brooks, was reported as “very frustrated with the process”. It’s understandable though, we’re frustrated too.

Let’s take a look at why Blade seems to have taken a nosedive.

RELATED: Fans Want Wesley Snipes As Abraham Whistler in Blade Reboot

Why is Blade in Trouble?

At this point, one of the biggest problems with the upcoming film is the script, which is currently only 90 pages long. In the film industry, this usually translates into around 90 minutes of footage, which will make Blade one of the shortest Marvel films since Thor: The Dark World. It’s extremely short for a Marvel film and, with how much information their last few films have been giving us, will not be enough time to reintroduce fans to Blade and his awesome story.

According to a Tweet posted by Jeff Sneider (a film critic and Senior Film Reporter at Collider), the film is only set to feature two “lacklustre” action scenes, which is unbelievable for a Marvel film and may be quite telling of just how competent Feige’s team at Marvel is when it comes to adapting films from comic books. It also supports the suspicions that many fans have had about the team being unknowledgeable about the source material they are working from and not really caring about the comics or characters they are adapting.

It has also been said that Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel, has been “spread too thin”, which isn’t too surprising considering the bust that has been Marvel’s Phase 4. This includes their failure to deliver for Disney+.

RELATED: Rumour: The Boys’ Antony Starr To Play Blade’s Dracula

Can Blade be saved?

If Marvel takes a second to pause, slow down and re-evaluate what they are trying to do they could definitely save Blade from the potential crash and burn that may be heading its way. It’s apparent that they are already doing all that they can to save the film by bringing in Beau DeMayo (who wrote the scripts The Witcher and Moon Knight, both of which have been huge successes) to help fix the script.

What exactly will be happening with the upcoming film is currently unclear. Until Marvel either announces that they have found a new director (so that filming can start in November as planned) or that production on the film has to be pushed back, all questions about Blade remain unanswered.

If all goes according to plan for Marvel (which is looking less and less likely) the release date for Blade is 3 November 2023.

RELATED: Wesley Snipes Is Making a New Blade Movie (Kind of)

How are you feeling about the chaos surrounding Marvel’s Blade?