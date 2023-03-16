What went wrong with the M.O.D.O.K. design? Well, a lot, it seems.

In Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantamania, Marvel Studios finally introduced fans to the live-action version of M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing) and his new design. Unfortunately, instead of green-lighting a more monstrous comic book-accurate version of the character, Marvel gave us a goofy-looking version. The response to the poor design was made worse when Aleksi Briclot, one of Marvel Studio’s concept artists, revealed earlier designs for the character.

What We Got vs What Could Have Been

The artists responsible for M.O.D.O.K.’s final design simply stretched Corey Stoll’s head until it fitted into the Doomsday Chair. As a result, the character looks nothing like his comic book version, and it was incredibly disappointing to see him unmasked.

After posting some earlier concept art for Kang the Conqueror, Aleksi Briclot followed it up with early concept art for M.O.D.O.K.

The concept art showed the character in a more weaponised version of the Doomsday Chair, which was sporting a very similar look to the yellow jacket suit introduced in Ant-Man: a yellow armoured suit with black accents and weaponised arms. In addition, M.O.D.O.K.’s head was covered by a helmet and a grotesque mask referencing his iconic enraged face in the comics.

“Another early concept for the #mentalorganismdeignedonlyforkilling for the movie Antman and the Wasp : QUANTUMANIA. For this M.O.D.O.K., the intent was to make him first look more frightening than his look from the comics, with different weapons and the huge face being some totem/ornament/mask. Then for the reveal you have to wait for what’s inside!”

Why Marvel Went with a Goofy M.O.D.O.K. Design

When deciding on a look for the character, Marvel executives wanted M.O.D.O.K. to look as similar to Corey Stoll as possible. This was incredibly disappointing for fans who had been hoping for the wrinkled, enraged face of one of the most iconic mad geniuses in Marvel comics.

The skin on M.O.D.O.K.’s face is supposed to look grotesquely stretched to show that his head grew to accommodate his new intelligence and telekinetic powers fully. He’s supposed to be one of the most powerful and terrifying villains in the Marvel universe. Instead, we got goofy dialogue and poorly written scenes that almost made audiences cringe out of their chairs.

Unfortunately, this goofy design comes as no surprise to fans, many of whom lost all hope for Marvel after they saw that the studio had given Skaar a goofy design rather than the significantly better comic-accurate one in She-Hulk.

Hopefully, Marvel will take notice when the film that was supposed to introduce two major villains to the MCU and lead into the next Avengers movies bombs at the box office and loses them money.

Fans desperately hope that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 doesn’t disappoint the same way recent Marvel projects have been doing.

