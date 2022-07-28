After Ms Marvel failed to hold the attention of fans, Marvel Studios is desperately trying to attract fans to watch She-Hulk by promising “a lot of cameos”.

Initially expected (or rather hoped) to be a great success as she is a fan-favourite hero added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ms Marvel’s ratings proved so low that they were deemed ‘embarrassing’ and ‘shocking’. Now that Marvel’s She-Hulk is getting closer and closer to release, the studio is pulling out all the stops and revealing the one trick they have left up their sleeve to try and bring audiences to their new series, by baiting them with appearances by other characters.

The official synopsis for the upcoming Marvel series is, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.”

The Promise of Cameos

When chatting with Deadline regarding the Disney+ solo debut of the ‘Jade Giantess’ at the recent San Diego Comic-Con, the head writer for the project, Jessica Gao teased that She-Hulk is not only going to be “a lot of fun”, but she also promised, “a lot of cameos, and a lot of characters that have never existed in the MCU before that we’re pulling out of the comic books.”

Continuing the interview, Rick and Morty’s writer shared that she was what she was actually “most excited about is really getting the time and the space to explore the character fully. Because in the Marvel Movies, it’s always these high-stakes events – the universe is ending, and half the people in the entire existence are getting snapped out. We never really have the time to explore who these people are. What are their regular lives like?” the writer thinks this opportunity is “really nice” and can’t wait to share Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk’s life with Marvel fans.

The blatant promotion of the series on the merit of its multiple cameos and the work of other characters suggests that Marvel is desperate to spark viewer interest for their next MCU entry after the abysmal views of the last one.

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (so to speak)

She-Hulk’s first trailer scared off a lot of Marvel fans before they even knew about any cameos or other appearances in the project, simply with the extremely poor CGI that was showcased. Already this sets the studio back in terms of how hard they will have to work to convince fans to watch the series.

The new series trailer that was released during the recent San Diego Comic-Con event was much better received, showcasing the improved CGI and confirming some of the first few guest heroes that will be starring on the Disney+ show, such as Sorcerer Supreme, Wong, and Daredevil.

Is this series going to be as bad as the first trailer suggests? Doubtful as Disney+ has put a ton of work into it since then. Will that and the promise of cameos be enough to entice fans so that the series receives a better rating than Ms Marvel? Only time will tell for that one, but not too much as it is slated for release on 17 August 2022 on Disney+.

Is the promise of Marvel cameos enough to convince you to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?