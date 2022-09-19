For the longest time, Marvel fans have been requesting a live-action World War Hulk movie. Well, the good news is that Mark Ruffalo still believes it is possible.

Although the Hulk’s cinematic journey has taken place more or less behind the scenes, the MCU version of the character – like his comic book counterpart – has been one of the Avengers with the most character growth throughout the franchise.

Despite that, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner is still the only Avenger that hasn’t received any kind of solo project. Even Hawkeye got a Disney+ show, even if it was just to find his replacement. The only glimmer of hope on the horizon seems to be the ongoing She-Hulk series, where Bruce has explained some bits of his past in Sakaar. That, and there’s also a slim chance that we’ll get a World War Hulk movie sometime in the future.

Professional Spoilers

Among MCU fans, Mark Ruffalo has been notoriously infamous for how often he spills the beans regarding the franchise’s future projects. Things like plot twists, upcoming films, and even unexpected deaths have been spoiled by Ruffalo during interviews, turning them into a gold mine for fans eager to speculate about where the MCU is going next.

That’s why it’s so curious to hear Ruffalo mentioning World War Hulk on more than one occasion. While there hasn’t been proper confirmation on Marvel’s part, it’s hard to imagine that the studio wouldn’t eventually try to bring Hulk back into the big screen. After all, the character is too popular to ignore, and while they’ve successfully turned him into a cornerstone of the MCU, there’s still so much left to explore in his backstory and the events surrounding the two years he spent on Sakaar.

Ruffalo, on his part, has admitted his interest in taking part in the franchise’s future, mentioning that he’s ready to become the Hulk once again “Anytime they want to do [a World War Hulk film,] I’m here.”

Preparing for War

Speaking of World War Hulk, it seems like all the major players and the essential narrative pieces of the event are already falling into place all over the MCU. The introduction of the Illuminati in The Multiverse of Madness was the key that was missing from the whole affair. As fans might know, Black Bolt and the Illuminati play a major role in the event – it’s only a matter of introducing those characters into the mainline continuity.

As for the Sakaar storyline, there are still some questions left unanswered in the MCU regarding the Grandmaster’s planet. For instance, in the comics, the planet’s radiation affected Hulk, making him even more violent than before. Why did the opposite happen in the MCU? And how does “Smart Hulk” fit into all of this?

A Greener Future

The real reason the Hulk has been denied a solo MCU feature for so long is that Disney doesn’t have the rights to produce such a film: those belong to Universal. That said, rumours abound about Disney possibly regaining the rights to the green Avenger as soon as next year.

She-Hulk‘s latest episode also gave us some hope that the MCU might finally give the Hulk his solo spotlight, now that Bruce is on his way back to Sakaar. It seems like things are finally moving forward for the big guy in the MCU, and both Hulk fans and Mark Ruffalo are absolutely loving it!

