Discover the newest addition to the DC Comics universe, Marilyn Moonlight, with a stunning and attention-grabbing design. Read on to learn more about this exciting debut.

The latest Superman DC Comic series issue has just introduced fans to a new character. Not only this, but she shares a connection with the Man of Steel while sporting an amazing and unique character design. Marilyn Moonlight is her name, and her presence in the comics has been teased to hold great importance for the story. In the new Superman comic by Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell, the hero’s story focuses on his time in Metropolis as a young news reporter, Clark Kent, while living a double life as Superman, the city’s hero. Here, only his parents and Lois Lane know his secret identity as the red-capped hero. As seen in Superman #2, El-Kal is fighting against a villain named Parasite, who can multiply himself.

Marilyn appears as he is searching for Lois Lane at the Daily Planet upon discovering she is missing. She reveals her origins and gives Superman and fans a glimpse of her unique abilities. But what does her presence mean for developing the current narrative in the comic book? And how will her abilities affect the hero’s fight against the current group of villains plaguing the city? Most importantly, is Marilyn Moonlight someone we should be wary of, or will she help our protagonist and his fight against evil?

What does the Interaction Between Superman and Marilyn Moonlight Look Like?

As it stands, unbeknownst to Superman, the Secret Order of Mad Scientists has been put together by Graft, a new villain. The hero cannot figure out why Parasite suddenly can multiply himself, but as it turns out, the Secret Order has been experimenting on villains. Dr Pharm, a mysterious scientist, has led the experiments to enhance the villain’s abilities, making them stronger foes. As can be expected, Parasite was part of the experiments and now sports this amazing ability, with Bizarro next on the list for an enhancement by the scientists. Of course, this is dangerous for civilians, so Superman ensured that Metropolis had been evacuated to avoid casualties.

Here, he discovers Lois is missing and searches for her at the Daily Planet. Instead, he runs into Marilyn Moonlight, who informs him that she rose when he was saving Warworld. Claiming to be a hero, she appears to wield ghostly abilities while riding a ghost horse. In fact, she may be a ghost herself. She tells Superman Marilyn Moonlight rides again and disappears, recharging Superman with her Moonlight power and spawning a vision of a Wild West Metropolis in his mind’s eye. Whether her statement was offered as a warning or as guidance is yet to be discovered.

What is Marilyn Moonlight’s Character Design?

The new (apparent) hero sports a look very reminiscent of the Wild West. Riding a ghostly horse and slinging ghostly guns, she sports a monotonous black-and-white look. She wears a cowboy hat with a white mask and a long, flowing black and white ponytail. This is in addition to the black poncho-like cape she sports and her crescent darts. She has the complete western look and moves in a manner where her form is constantly reassembling itself. A CBR interview with comic writer Joshua Williamson reveals that he wanted to create a character suitable to operate in the darkness. Therefore, Marilyn is a night-based character that will greatly contrasts Superman’s bright colours.

How Can Marilyn Moonlight Benefit Superman?

Although this seems a superficial way to phrase it, this is a valid question. Her abilities were not only revealed to be helpful but to affect Superman directly. For example, she could spawn visions in his mind and recharge him with her Moonlight energy. This is an exciting development as it means she could be the key to his survival (and possible victory) against a formidable foe. Furthermore, she could help him regain his full strength to continue his battle if required. And this is in addition to the fact that she holds some semblance of information regarding the history of Metropolis and its connection to the heroes.

TL;DR Superman #2 has recently seen Superman battling against a villain who can multiply known as Parasite.

He ends up stumbling upon a new character, Marilyn Moonlight, who has a unique character design and abilities in the DC Universe.

Marilyn is a night-based character in a western-style outfit with extraordinary ghost-like abilities, a ghost horse and ghost weapons.

Are you excited to see where DC Comics takes Marilyn Moonlight’s character?