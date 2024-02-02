Summary:

Aah, the Oscars. Hollywood’s most prestigious awards ceremony featuring the most dazzling and talked about stars the world has to offer. Each year, critics and movie fans wait with bated breath, hoping their favourite performers and films receive an Oscar award, recognising their contribution to cinema and the film industry. However, each year, the nomination process will always find itself embroiled in some controversy or other, and this year has proved no different. One of the most scandalous episodes would seem to be the exclusion of Margot Robbie from the list of Oscar nominees for Best Actress for her performance as Barbie in the self-titled smash hit film directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig.

Oscar Snub

Barbie‘s billion-dollar success last year and Margot Robbie’s standout performance in the title role gave many fans and critics the impression that her nomination for Best Actress would be a given. Barbie ticked all the right industry boxes: It was directed by a woman, starred the most significant female lead in the world, and smashed the box office; it had everything going for it.

So, why was Robbie not even nominated? Neither Margot Robbie nor her lauded director, Greta Gerwig, received Oscar nods. Greta’s exclusion from the Best Director category was another shocker. People couldn’t understand these glaring omissions and were in disbelief as the two names failed to appear on the Oscar ballot. Naturally, some voices began to claim that anti-feminism was to blame. Why would the industry not even nominate Robbie or Greta? Nothing else makes sense.

Margot Robbie’s Response To The Barbie Oscar Snub

Margot gave a dignified response to questions about her exclusion from Best Actress nom recognition. The star pivoted away from focusing on her loss and spotlighted her director, whom she felt deserved a Best Director nomination. Speaking at a Q&A hosted by the Academy Museum on Tuesday, Robbie said, ‘Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films,’ Robbie said (via Dailymail).

Margot’s charitable reply didn’t dampen the anger of some fans, who felt that an outrage was committed. The nomination of her co-stars, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories made the snubs feel worse. Nevertheless, the actress was gracious in defeat and hinted at the film’s larger role in changing the cultural landscape. Barbie‘s success laid to rest the notion that female directors and stars couldn’t direct and star in billion-dollar releases.

No Need To Feel Sad

Although she didn’t get a nomination, Robbie was ecstatic that the film received eight nominations, including Best Picture. She emphasised the cultural impact of the film and said, “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed.” Again, Robbie’s outlook is gracious and hints at the film’s true impact. Winning an Oscar is of less importance than the emotional and social impact a film has on audiences.

While Margot responded positively, other commentators online weren’t so charitable. Users on X, like Toweltime89, disagreed that Robbie’s snub was an injustice, saying, “Why they still yapping about this? Yes, Barbie earned a lot of money, but that’s it, it’s not a ground-breaking movie, and by their logic, Marvel movies should take near on every award.” These and other comments were scathing, with many commentators arguing that Barbie was over-hyped and the film’s marketing brilliance is what led to its billion-dollar success rather than it being as noteworthy as some fans and critics have been claiming.

Whether the film was great or not is for each viewer to decide. Still, Robbie’s performance in Barbie will be remembered for a long time, and each time the actress appears onscreen, she gives a performance worthy of respect, whether performing as a live-action doll in Barbie or as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

